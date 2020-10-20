The community came together Oct. 8 to celebrate Paul Engelman following the announcement that the Greater Wayzata Area Chamber of Commerce had named him Wayzata’s 2020 Person of the Year.
Each year, the chamber gives the award to someone who has made a difference in the community, supports chamber activities and contributes to the economic, civic, commercial and educational interests in or around the Wayzata area.
Friends, family and colleagues gathered lakeside at Wayzata Sailing’s Mike Plant Community Boathouse to congratulate Engelman during the 54th Person of the Year event. The celebration, which is typically hosted at the Wayzata Country Club, was moved to the outdoor location due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Chris Pierson, the 2010 person of the year, served as master of ceremonies for this year’s event.
“Paul, you’ve been a wonderful friend to the city and the chamber,” Pierson said before inviting guests to the stage to speak about Engelman.
Among the speakers was Wayzata Mayor Ken Willcox, who commended Engelman as a tremendous asset to the business community as owner of the UPS Store in Wayzata as well as a longstanding ambassador for the city.
The mayor also highlighted Engelman’s volunteer work helping plan annual chamber events like James J. Hill Days and the Chilly Open.
“Paul is a perfect selection for the chamber’s Person of the Year. ... He’s the kind of person you want around all the time. He’s upbeat, he smiles all the time, he’s full of energy, he’s smart and he’s always ready to pitch in and help.”
Willcox also spoke of a time in 2017 when Engelman helped produce a banner honoring fallen Wayzata Officer Bill Mathews. The banner was carried at the front of the James J. Hill Days parade, just two days after Mathews was struck and killed by a driver on U.S. Highway 12.
“He produced this banner at the last minute and provided it to the city at no charge,” the mayor said. “The banner led the parade and led the contingent of over 30 officers representing all the police departments in Hennepin County. ... That was a remarkable gesture.”
At the end of the program, it was Engelman’s turn behind the microphone. The Wayzata businessman and longtime volunteer thanked the chamber for the award and recognition that places him among the dozens of other Wayzata Person of the Year recipients.
“They are truly some of the greatest people that I’ve had the pleasure of being around and working with in this city,” he said.
