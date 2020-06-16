The Grocer’s Table, a new café-market and wine bar, is open in downtown Wayzata.
Owner Lindsay Pohlad hoped to open the restaurant in April, but those plans were delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It was certainly an adjustment,” Pohlad said of the delay and the state-issued guidelines for restaurants, which allowed for limited outdoor dining when The Grocer’s Table opened June 3 at 326 Broadway Avenue in the ground floor of the new Broadway Place building.
Then came the announcement from Gov. Tim Walz that restaurants could open indoor dining at half capacity beginning June 10.
“Once we see that we’re at capacity, we’ll have somebody at the door taking walk-up reservations to make sure that we don’t have too many people inside or on the patio at once,” Pohlad said. “And we’ve got two entrances, but we closed one off and made it exit-only so that we can really monitor capacity properly.”
Pohlad said her restaurant is fairly well-positioned to accommodate customers while complying with the rules from the governor.
The restaurant’s market has freshly made prepared foods as well as retail and grocery items.
The Grocer’s Table offers a breakfast, lunch and dinner menu led by executive chef Craig Johnson. The restaurant’s counter-service style model includes a bar that offers coffee and specialty espresso drinks throughout the day as well as beer, wine and cocktails into the evening.
Morning menu items include breakfast sandwiches and plates, while afternoon and evening options include sandwiches, soups, salads and wood-fired pizzas.
Pohlad said a family-style menu is also being rolled out, but will only be available on weekends for now.
“That includes everything from meat and cheese boards to brunches to classic picnic lunches for the lake and a backyard barbecue dinner,” she said.
Pohlad said the restaurant also caters to the Lake Minnetonka boating community with dockside pickup on Wayzata Bay.
Minneapolis-based Shea Design created the look of Broadway Place and the interior of The Grocer’s Table, which had to be reorganized so that tables, both inside and on the patio, could be spaced at least 6 feet apart to comply with social distancing guidelines.
“We did spend some time taking out some of our seating and putting some more coolers in and stocking them with things like local butter and yogurt and some more of our house-made items,” Pohlad said. “And then our communal grocer’s table, the real physical representation of The Grocer’s Table, has now turned into a display table for home goods and some more pantry staples.”
Pohlad, whose background is primarily in finance, said she was introduced to the food industry after moving to Minnesota and serving as director of foodservice sales for Talenti Gelato.
“That was really my first introduction to the food and beverage world,” she said. “In meeting with chefs and trying to sell product to back of the house, I just fell in love with the industry.”
Pohlad then attended culinary school at The Art Institutes International and co-founded The Good Acre, a nonprofit food hub based in Falcon Heights, before setting her sights on opening a market-style café in Wayzata.
“I grew up on the East Coast where there were lots of places like this – sort of your go-to neighborhood establishment that had everything from prepared foods to a great little bakery – where you could just go in and grab a great sandwich any time of day,” Pohlad said.
The Grocer’s Table is open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday and until 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
For more information, visit thegrocerstablemn.com or call 952-466-6100.
