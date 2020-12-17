Nautical-inspired boutique will be open through the holiday season
Northern Drift, a Minnesota-based clothing company, has opened a pop-up store at 823 Lake St. E. in downtown Wayzata.
Co-founder Lisa Jane started the brand with her husband, Brent, in 2016 and officially launched the company in 2017.
“I have a background in apparel and always knew that I wanted to start my own thing,” Jane said.
Drawing inspiration from their home state of Minnesota, the couple wanted to build a brand that was a reflection of what they value and what they enjoy, which is being out on the water as much as possible.
“I was just inspired by the land of 10,000 lakes and also traveling outside of Minnesota and going to Lake Michigan,” Jane said.
Prior to the pop-up store, which opened the day after Thanksgiving, Northern Drift apparel was primarily sold online with a few local shops carrying the brand.
“This is kind of our first foray into running our own store and carrying the product and being kind of the front and center brand of the store,” Jane said.
The business owner said she chose Wayzata for the nautical-inspired boutique because she had already been active in the city as a member of the Greater Wayzata Area Chamber of Commerce and Northern Drift has had a booth at the James J. Hill Days festival. Northern Drift has also partnered with Wayzata Match Cup and the Minnetonka Yacht Club.
“We knew that the area was really a perfect fit for our product, but it was all about finding a space at the right time,” Jane said. “Obviously, this has been a crazy year, but we did have the opportunity to get into the space for the holidays and that felt like a potentially great time to test if we could do well there.”
Northern Drift can be found along Lake Street in the Promenade of Wayzata. Plans are for the store to be open through mid-January and potentially longer.
“It’s been fun. We’ve been getting a really nice response from people and we’ve had a number of people say they hope we can stay,” Jane said.
The Wayzata shop carries Northern Drift men’s and women’s clothing and apparel, with a selection of several other local brands. For example, shoppers will find a selection of artwork from Minnetonka artist Chrissy Johnson’s 213 Water custom watercolor shop, sweaters from Wayzata resident Molly Golden and items from Excelsior Candle Company.
“We know that there are so many people really looking to support local right now, and so it’s just been an awesome opportunity,” Jane said.
Info: northerndriftco.com
