Newly paved Lake Street partially reopens to traffic

A car drives on a newly paved Lake Street in downtown Wayzata after the street was reopened to westbound traffic between Broadway Avenue and Walker Avenue. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)

Lake Street in downtown Wayzata has reopened to westbound traffic between Broadway Avenue and Walker Avenue. The eastbound lane will remain closed as construction continues on the new plaza park. Construction crews recently completed installing underground utilities and are continuing work on curbs, pavement and sidewalks along the north side of the street. The section between Walker Avenue and Barry Avenue will remained closed through the end of July. The road reconstruction project, which is slated to wrap up by the end of August, marks the first phase of the city’s Panoway on Wayzata Bay initiative. For more information about the project and to sign up for text and email alerts about ongoing progress, visit NavigateWayzata.com

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Load comments