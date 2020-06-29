Lake Street in downtown Wayzata has reopened to westbound traffic between Broadway Avenue and Walker Avenue. The eastbound lane will remain closed as construction continues on the new plaza park. Construction crews recently completed installing underground utilities and are continuing work on curbs, pavement and sidewalks along the north side of the street. The section between Walker Avenue and Barry Avenue will remained closed through the end of July. The road reconstruction project, which is slated to wrap up by the end of August, marks the first phase of the city’s Panoway on Wayzata Bay initiative. For more information about the project and to sign up for text and email alerts about ongoing progress, visit NavigateWayzata.com.
Newly paved Lake Street partially reopens to traffic
Jason Jenkins
