Minnetonka, MN (55305)

Today

Areas of patchy fog early. Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain for the afternoon. High 41F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch..

Tonight

Periods of rain and snow this evening. Windy and remaining overcast overnight. Low 18F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.