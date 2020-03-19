fw19NW_FigureShowCUT1.JPG

The Juried Figure Show is the latest exhibit from Minnetonka Center for the Arts. While the arts center has closed its building to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus, a virtual tour of the exhibit will be available online. For more info, visit minnetonkaarts.org. Selected from submission by artists from throughout the region, the annual exhibit showcases a juried selection of works of art and fine craft in a broad range of media depicting or inspired by the human form. (Sun photos by Jason Jenkins)
“The Salt Sea Keeps His Eyes to See,” a sculpture by Erik Pearson.
“Spring,” an oil painting by Ekaterina Kazachenko.
“Café des artistes,” an oil painting by William Linmark.
fw19NW_FigureShowCUT5.jpg – “Letting Go of Blue,” a sculpture by Kordula Coleman.
Three mixed media paintings by Bryan Holland: “True” (left), “Sins of the Fathers,” (above right) and “Redemption.”
“America,” an oil painting by Dan Petrov.

