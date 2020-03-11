Cars buzzed in and out of a neighboring shopping mall’s parking lot as dozens of families trudged through Wayzata’s Big Woods Park Preserve March 8 to collect sap from maple trees.
The annual outing, hosted by the Wayzata Parks and Trails Board, began with a lesson from board member Merrily Borg Babcock. Then the supplies – drills, hammers, metal pails, spiles and food-safe buckets – were dispersed and the families went to work.
“I think it’s going to be a good season,” Babcock said.
The unseasonably warm weather, with temperatures reaching nearly 60 degrees, may have created muddy conditions, but it also drew one of the event’s largest group of tree tappers in the event’s 10-year history.
“We’ve got a big crowd this year,” Babcock said of the 80 or so people who showed up to participate or simply observe and learn about the process.
Tree tappers were instructed to drill holes into the south sides of trees, about 4 feet above a large root. They then used a hammer to pound in a tap, or spile, into the tree to hang a metal pail to collect the dripping sap.
The maple tree tapping season begins when temperatures are below freezing at night and above freezing during the day. The fluctuation in temperature creates the pressure for the sap to rise up into the tree.
The tree tappers will return to the woods to check on their pails about every other day, depending on how quickly their tree is producing sap. A good tree can produce around 25 gallons of sap in a single season, which can last anywhere from three to six weeks.
Participants will also help reduce the sap into syrup using a wood-burning barrel stove at Babcock’s home. The syrup is created by boiling the sap, which removes most of the water and leaves behind the sugar and the flavor.
At the end of the process, everyone will receive fresh maple syrup. How much syrup tree tappers take home will depend on the amount of sap collected, as it takes around 10 gallons of sap to produce one quart of syrup. On average, a maple tree will produce 10-20 gallons of sap each spring. In past years, Babcock said, 500 to 600 gallons of sap has been gathered.
Maple tree tapping is commonly practiced in southern Canada and in northern U.S. states. Native Americans taught Minnesota pioneers the process of making maple syrup, which provided sweetener when sugar was scarce.
The Wayzata maple tree tapping event has roots back to 2010 when Tom Crosby, who with his wife Ellie had long tapped maple trees on their Medina farm, taught Babcock and others how to reduce sap into syrup.
