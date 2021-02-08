wz11NW_MacDonaldSwornInCUT.jpg

Molly MacDonald is sworn in as the Wayzata City Council’s newest member Feb. 2 by City Manager Jeffrey Dahl. MacDonald was appointed to the council after new Mayor Johanna McCarthy transitioned out of her role as council member at the start of the year, leaving two years remaining on the seat’s four-year term. MacDonald is the owner of Highcroft Fine Linens & Home, a boutique shop on Lake Street. She has been a resident of Wayzata for five years but grew up nearby in Plymouth and considers herself a lifelong member of the community. (Submitted photo)

