For the past decade, Wayzata resident Lynn McCarthy has been working to give back – while enlisting others to do the same – to a community she has long called home.
In 2009, when Wayzata was forced to make budget cuts amid the Great Recession, the City Council called on volunteers to come forward to help fill in some of the gaps left by reductions to staff and services. As a way to seek out those helpers, the city put together a committee that could lead a new volunteer program.
Mary Bader, who served on the council at the time, said McCarthy was at the top of the list of people to call about leading the new volunteer committee.
“She didn’t hesitate. She said, ‘Yes, I’ll do it.’ ... And she ran with it from there,” Bader said.
The former council member said a big concern at the time was over whether the city was going to be able to fill its many gardens along Lake Street.
“We were concerned about protecting the atmosphere for people and the businesses,” Bader said.
McCarthy quickly got to work recruiting volunteers from throughout the community to lend a few hours of their Saturday morning planting flowers in the public gardens. The activity became known as Dig It Day and has become a popular annual outing for community volunteers.
In addition to beautifying the city, the event has also become somewhat of a community-building exercise.
“It brings people together from different neighborhoods who may never have met one another before,” Bader said.
Other initiatives that were successfully established in the early days of the volunteer committee included administrative support in the Wayzata Public Works Department and helping continue and grow the activities program at the Boardwalk Senior Apartments. The committee even enlisted the Wayzata High School football team to help pull buckthorn each year from the Big Woods.
McCarthy’s efforts were recognized in 2012 when the City Council passed a resolution naming McCarthy as Wayzata’s Citizen of the Year.
In 2014, McCarthy was given the WCCO Radio “Good Neighbor” award.
Wayzata Mayor Ken Willcox, in response to McCarthy stepping down recently from her leadership role, said the city has been lucky to have her at the helm of the committee for so long.
“Lynn brought superior executive talent to the effort,” Willcox said. “She recruited, she managed, she inspired and made sure everyone had fun in the process.”
The mayor said McCarthy and the volunteer committee, which currently includes Merrily Borg Babcock, Pat Broyles, Jan Himan, Deeby Kadrie and Joel Papa, has had a great impact on Wayzata by instilling in volunteers great pride for what they help accomplish in their community.
“The volunteers bonded with each other, made additional friends and enjoyed what they were doing so much that they pressed for more. It was a perfect example of civic engagement, coming together as a community to achieve a common goal,” Willcox said. “Lynn was a magnificent leader. She single-handedly ignited a rebirth in Wayzata’s community spirit.”
McCarthy, who has lived in Wayzata since 1967, said she decided to help with the volunteer effort as a way to give back to a community that she loves. She also saw the role as a way to use her leadership skills after retiring from her career as executive director of an international network of independent public relations firms.
McCarthy said she’s been happy to lead the committee and recruit hundreds of community volunteers – who she estimates have saved the City at least $100,000 each year over the past decade – but she’s ready to hand over the role to someone else.
“I kind of watched magic happen,” she said. “I don’t think this volunteer component will ever leave the city. I think it’s vital, and I’m really happy to be a part of it.”
