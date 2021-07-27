The Long Lake Rowing Crew had a great showing at the 41st annual Chicago Sprints, which were held over the July 9 weekend in the Lincoln Park Lagoon in Chicago.
Overall, there were 417 entries and 33 clubs involved. Rowers’ ages and skill levels ranged from novice to masters with single, two-person, 4-person and 8-person boats competing in the regatta.
Wayzata High School freshman Chris Burica took first place overall in the men’s junior 1x event.
Gavin Johnson of Wayzata High School took third overall in the men’s junior 1x race.
Anna Golbus of Wayzata High School and Zealand Brown of the Breck School took third overall in the women’s junior 2x race.
The rowing crew earned third place overall in the women’s junior 4x race with Golbus, Brown, Anna Harris (Wayzata High School) and Sunny Kuechle (Orono High School) rowing the boat.
Morgan Robinson and Ella Harris, who both attend the University of Wisconsin-Madison, took first in the finals for the women’s open 2x category.
Long Lake Rowing Crew coach Nicholas Miller said the Chicago trip was a weekend of exciting races on a tight course.
“Crews that raced earlier in this season have made significant improvements and are steadily closing in on their competition,” Miller said. “We also had several of our new rowers racing for the first time and they really rose to the challenge. This group is putting in great work and has a lot to look forward to.”
Next on the schedule for the rowing crew is the July 31 Iowa Games on Gray’s Lake in Des Moines and an Aug. 14 scrimmage for junior rowers in Madison, Wisconsin.
Long Lake Rowing Crew youth rowers represent several area high schools, including Benilde-St. Margaret, Blake, Breck, Minnetonka, Mound, Orono, Providence and Wayzata. During the summer, collegiate rowers also participate, and the club has a masters program that serves adults from across the Twin Cities Metro.
