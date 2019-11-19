Dog Threads received $250,000 from Mark Cuban
By Kayla Culver
The owners of a Long Lake-based dog clothing company, Dog Threads, made their pitch to investors on the Nov. 10 episode of ABC’s “Shark Tank.”
When Scott and Gina Davis first applied to be on the show over a year ago, they weren’t looking for anything to come out of it; however, luck and their already successful business was on their side. By the end of their segment, Mark Cuban invested $250,000 in their company.
“We’re so excited. It’s really a dream come true,” Gina Davis said. “We’ve been longtime fans of ‘Shark Tank.’ We watch it every week together so for this to come to fruition is really amazing. We’re really thankful for the experience.”
Dog Threads began in 2014 when the Davis’ dog, Thomas, needed something to wear to their annual Fourth of July barbecue. When searching for an outfit, nothing fit just quite right. Davis, who went to school for fashion design in Los Angeles, decided to use her talents to create a new pattern, which turned into a stylish Hawaiian print button down for Thomas.
“I was designing women’s clothing at the time and had this pop-up shop. ... I was doing that when we got the idea. I was making clothes for Thomas at the time. We couldn’t find anything to fit his human-like personality,” she said.
Davis began making clothes for Thomas so that he could have shirt options for different events. Davis’ clothes and patterns began to get more attention as their presence on Instagram increased, which led to the launch of their online store in 2014.
Dog Threads is now a growing company that makes matching outfits for dogs and their families. Their outfits are made in the United States and in the Ukraine, where their knit sweaters are produced. According to Davis, making fashion ethically is an important part of their business. Scraps from their production are used to stuff disposable animal beds which are donated to animal shelters.
“Because there is so much waste in the fashion industry ... we wanted to make sure we’re focused on that,” she said.
A portion of every sale is donated to nonprofit animal rescues across the United States to assist in the veterinary costs of preparing animals for adoption.
According to Davis, they will continue to run the business as they have for the past five years and will use the “Shark Tank” investment to continue to grow.
“Our two main focuses are scaling the business thoughtfully but quickly and securing more efficient manufacturing processes to bring down our costs,” she said. “The funding will allow us to manufacture at a higher volume to receive better pricing and create exclusive prints that you will only find at Dog Threads. We’re also looking at a few different licensing deals and trade shows that will allow us to expand our product offerings and reach. Get ready for new matching threads.”
To learn more about Dog Threads, visit shopdogthreads.com.
