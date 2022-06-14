Loki, Wayzata Police Department’s new search and rescue K-9, has been named a semifinalist in the 2022 American Humane Hero Dog Awards.
Loki is among the 21 semifinalists out of a pool of nearly 400 candidates that were narrowed down thanks to more than 400,000 votes from animal lovers across the country.
The American Humane Hero Dog Awards is an annual, nationwide competition that searches for and recognizes America’s Hero Dogs – often ordinary dogs who do extraordinary things, whether it’s saving lives on the battlefield, lending sight or hearing to a human companion or helping people achieve their goals while contributing to their well-being.
“The Hero Dog Awards shines a bright light on man’s best friend and celebrates the strength, hope and beauty that dogs bring to our lives,” said Robin Ganzert, president and CEO of American Humane.
According to Wayzata Police Sgt. Jason Gehrman, Loki is an almost two-year-old Belgian Malinois certified in tracking/trailing with Law Enforcement Training Specialists (L.E.T.S.) and is also Canine Good Citizen certified through the American Kennel Club.
Loki and Gehrman volunteer with a search and rescue group, MinnSarda (Minnesota Search and Rescue Dog Association). The group is called out on a volunteer basis by law enforcement to assist in locating missing individuals or for human remains location.
Over the past year, Gehrman has been working on a proposal to start a K-9 unit for the city of Wayzata. The proposal was approved and has been laid out into two phases. Phase one is the implementation of Loki into active-duty patrol to assist in the locating of missing persons. Loki is the first active-duty patrol search and rescue dog in any department in the state of Minnesota. Phase two, set for later this year, will bring on duty a dual purpose K-9 to the city of Wayzata as well.
The second round of voting for the 2022 American Humane Hero Dog Awards is now open to the public to establish the seven finalists who will be participating in this year’s competition. The public is encouraged to vote online once per day between now and July 22 in each of the categories: Law Enforcement and Detection Dogs; Service Dogs; Therapy Dogs; Military Dogs; Search and Rescue Dogs; Guide/Hearing Dogs; and Shelter Dogs.
After voting concludes, the top winner in each category will be honored at the American Humane Hero Dog Awards gala in Florida this November, and one special canine will be honored as this year’s American Hero Dog.
For more information and to vote, visit HeroDogAwards.org.
