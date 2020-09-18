To the Editor:
Voters in Minnesota House District 33B (Deephaven, Excelsior, Greenwood, Minnetonka Beach, Mound, Orono, Shorewood, Spring Park, Wayzata and Woodland) have an opportunity to re-elect physician and Rep. Kelly Morrison to her second term in the Minnesota Legislature. I urge you to do so.
Why? How can we benefit? We can continue to leverage her two-decade physician’s career to improve our health care. She was a leading voice that established the Prescription Drug Affordability Act, promoted enhanced breast cancer screening coverage, encouraged more effective mental health services, worked on increasing asthma care, drew attention to the need to improve medical respite home health services, continues to support common-sense actions to reduce injuries and deaths from gun violence and, as an OB-GYN, promotes women’s health and believes in the sanctity of the doctor-patient relationship.
We can benefit from her demonstrated support for the two “big E’s” – the environment and education. Morrison received national attention for her Lawns to Legumes program that provided funding to homeowners to help convert lawns to pollinator-friendly habitats and she helped focus funding research and prevention of aquatic invasive species in our lakes and rivers. She worked on early childhood educational funding and continues to support students’ equal access to education.
We can expect continued respectful communication with Morrison. During her first term, Morrison held town halls with us that provided legislative updates with Q&A sessions with citizens so our questions could be addressed. These events were in addition to her regular robust online updates. As a health care professional, Morrison responsibly moved in-person events to virtual and phone calls to reach citizens. As a voter, I respect that Morrison won’t campaign door to door because of COVID-19’s impact, but will share her candidacy with voters via phone, postcards and other less invasive activities.
To find out more about Morrison, her family (that includes veterans,) her experience and priorities, visit her website, Morrisonforhouse.com then vote for Morrison for Minnesota State Rep. 33B.
Sue Richey
Wayzata
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.