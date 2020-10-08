To the Editor:
The duty of a county commissioner is one of mega responsibilities and I as a senior citizen have great awareness of why we need Dario Anselmo as one who will fight for what is most important to us. His outstanding efforts while a state representative have afforded him with ringing endorsements from 12 former or present mayors of the cities he would represent. He also has endorsements from Jim Ramstad, who was a distinguished member of congress from 1991 to 2009; Randy Johnson, former commissioner; Barbara Johnson, former president of the Minneapolis City Council; Hennepin County Sheriff Deputies Association; Minnesota Conservation Association; first responders and many other influential members of our state House of Representatives and Senate. Anselmo’s priorities include strong police and public safety, sizable allocations for mental health awareness in our schools and lowering of our property taxes, a concern for all of us.
Anselmo is running as a bipartisan candidate for a nonpartisan position and his 35 years of business, civic and nonprofit leadership give him the expertise needed to be responsible for how our taxpayer money is spent. He will bring strategic vision, financial expertise and a focus on the concerns of District 6 citizens.
I have read the literature sent out by both candidates, and there is such a distinct difference between them that it leaves no question who we, as concerned seniors, should want to have in charge of our tax dollars. He is the man for the job.
Anselmo’s history is well documented on his website: DarioAnselmoMN.com.
Chris Jackson
Wayzata
