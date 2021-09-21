To the Editor:
After nearly six months as the retired police chief for the city of Wayzata, I wanted to once again thank the communities of Wayzata and Long Lake for their unwavering support over the years. That support was felt by each and every member of the department. In these times, that is so important. You all made my 17 years in Wayzata memorable and rewarding, so thank you!
This year’s James J. Hill Days events were the first I’ve participated in as a “civilian.” It was truly a great weekend. It was an honor to ride in the parade with former Mayor Ken Willcox as co-grand marshal. The event involves lots of long hours and work by Wayzata’s first responders. Those days were often my longest of the year. Thank you to the Wayzata police, fire and public works departments for making this year’s events run so smoothly and safely. Your work is not taken for granted and is very much appreciated!
Michael Risvold
Wayzata
