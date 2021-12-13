The return of winter weather has Wayzata officials reminding residents and visitors of two key numbers – two and eight – that relate to the city’s snow removal and restricted parking rules.
Under city ordinance, if snow accumulation is 2 inches or more before 8 p.m., snow-parking regulations go into effect at 2 a.m. the next morning. At that time, snow plowing will begin and any vehicles parked on unplowed public streets will be tagged and/or towed.
If snow accumulation of 2 inches or more occurs after 8 p.m., the snow parking ban will go into effect 24 hours later at 2 a.m.
If there is an accumulation of snow after 8 p.m., plowing may occur. Cars parked on city streets will not be tagged, but they could potentially be plowed in.
Snow parking bans remain in effect until the snow has been removed or plowed to the curb line.
Residents can visit wayzata.org or call 952-404-5369 after 8 p.m. to learn if a parking ban is in effect. Residents can also sign up to receive parking ban alerts via email or text message by visiting the city’s website and going into the “Notify Me” link (wayzata.org/list.aspx).
Mike Kelly, Wayzata’s director of public works and city engineer, said the city works to plan ahead and monitor any forecasted snowstorms.
“We look at the forecast all the time. Of course when you’re given a forecast that says 1-4 inches or whatever it’s going to be ... what we ask of our residents is to pay attention,” Kelly said.
For Lake Street, the city changed its snow removal technique in recent years. Plows move snow to the south side of the street rather than to the center turn lane that existed prior to the Panoway road reconstruction work. Motorists should not park on the south side of Lake Street when they see that snow has been plowed there. Once the city crews remove the snow, people can go back go parking there.
Wayzata officials are also reminding residents to keep their driveway and the sidewalks close to their home clear of snow. When clearing driveways, residents are asked to follow several practices:
• Do not to shovel, plow or blow snow into the street.
• Keep mailboxes clear to ensure delivery.
• If it is likely that streets will be plowed on a collection day, place garbage and recycling containers 5 feet back in the driveway.
• If your schedule allows, wait until the street is plowed before shoveling to the end of the driveway. Shovel the snow to the “downstream” side of the driveway. This prevents snow from being plowed back into the driveway.
The Wayzata Fire Department also asks residents to shovel a three-foot radius around fire hydrants near their home after a snowfall in order to keep hydrants easily visible and clear of snow and ice.
Residents should also keep their gas meter clear. Buildup of snow and ice on gas meters can cause gas appliances to shut down or cause a potential carbon monoxide incident.
Parents are encouraged to talk with their children about snowplow safety. Children should stay away from snow that is piled at the curb and be warned to not build forts in the piles. Children should also be reminded to stay at least 20 feet from the end of the driveway as snowplows clear the street.
For more information, visit wayzata.org/258/Snow-Emergency-Parking-Ban.
