Blue Water Theatre Company will bring one of the most popular musicals in history to Wayzata for a run of eight performances Feb. 14-23.
The youth theater company, which is made up of actors from all over the metro area, will transport audiences to 19th century France for the story of “Les Misérables.”
The musical tells the tale of Jean Valjean, who is released from years of unjust imprisonment. He breaks his parole in hopes of starting a new life, initiating a lifelong struggle for redemption as he is relentlessly pursued by police inspector Javert, who refuses to believe Valjean can change his ways. Finally, during the Paris student uprising of 1832, Javert must confront his ideals after Valjean spares his life and saves that of the student revolutionary who has captured the heart of Valjean’s adopted daughter.
Blue Water Director Charlie Leonard said bringing the beloved musical to the stage has become somewhat of a tradition.
“This is actually our third time doing it. … And so far it’s been every four years,” the director said. “It’s one of my favorites. It’s really the show that caused me to love theater in the first place.”
The musical has also proven to be a popular one for the theater company. Leonard said the latest run of performances has quickly become one of the group’s fastest-selling shows ever.
“There’s a lot that I think every generation can take from this show and find things in their life that make them relate to it or feel touched by it,” Leonard said.
A cast of around 40 mostly high school age actors is working to bring the musical to the stage.
Among the lead actors is Robbinsdale Armstrong High School senior Zach Schnitzer, who will play the part of Valjean.
Schnitzer said it’s still hard to believe that he’s stepping into a role that’s held in high reverence. He was part of the Blue Water stage crew that produced “Les Misérables” four years ago.
“I was in eighth grade. … And I remember really looking up to the guy who played Jean Valjean,” Schnitzer said.
Nine months later, during a trip with Blue Water to New York City, Schnitzer attended a performance of “Les Misérables” on Broadway, further cementing his love for the musical and his character.
“It’s just such a classic,” he said, adding that the resonating themes of justice and love have made the musical forever a classic.
Taking on the role of Fantine is Wayzata High School senior Abby Anderson, who said “Les Misérables” was a primary reason she became involved in musical theater.
“I just fell in love, specifically with the role of Fantine, when I was 12 or 13,” she said, adding that she still can’t quite believe that she’ll step into the role. “It doesn’t feel real. I don’t think it will feel real until I step out onto the stage for the opening.”
To help her further dive into the character and the overall story, Anderson is currently working her way through the 1862 historical novel by Victor Hugo on which the musical is based.
“It’s just an amazing story with timeless themes,” she said.
If you go:
Blue Water Theatre Company presents “Les Misérables”
When: 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14; 1 and 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15; 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16; 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21; 1 and 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22; and 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23.
Where: Blue Water Theatre Company, 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata
Tickets: $18 for adults and $12 for students, available online at bluewatertheatre.com
