Wayzata leaders expect the street to fully open Sept. 11
Construction work on Lake Street in downtown Wayzata has entered its final weeks.
According to city leaders, the street is expected to fully open Sept. 11. Most work will be finished at that time, but there will be some minor construction activity in the area as crews wrap up smaller parts of the project, including installing metal fins on the exterior of the new restroom building, putting in a catenary lighting system near the restroom building, assembling site furnishings like chairs, tables and bike racks, and completing work near the railroad crossings. Trees, grass and plants will also continue to be planted along the road.
“Overall, it’s been fairly smooth. We’re just looking to get it completed as soon as we can so that the community can enjoy the brand new front porch to Lake Minnetonka,” said Wayzata City Manager Jeffrey Dahl
The reopening was originally set to coincide with the city’s James J. Hill Days festival, which was planned for Sept. 11-13 but was canceled in July because of ongoing limits on public gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Dahl said the festival would have been a great occasion to celebrate the completion of the project.
“We’re still kind of reviewing how best to celebrate this great accomplishment for the community,” he said.
Crews got to work in late March on the $9.2 million project to reconstruct the street that runs along Lake Minnetonka and many downtown businesses. Portions of the street are currently open to traffic as crews continue to finalize work on the road and the newly widened sidewalks.
Lake Street between Ferndale Road and Barry Avenue is open to vehicles in both directions and to pedestrians on the south side of the street as contractors work to complete landscaping, sod installation and street lighting in the area.
Westbound Lake Street between Broadway and Walker Avenues is open to motorists while the eastbound side of the street is set to remain closed to allow the contractors access to the new plaza park.
Lake Street between Walker and Barry avenues is expected to remain fully closed through the end of August.
Progress is also continuing on a new two-stall public restroom in the new plaza park. The exterior of the building is in place and crews are now working on the interior of the restroom. Crews will then focus on completing the semi-reflective exterior finishes of the building, which are meant to help the building blend into its surroundings.
“The businesses really wanted a restroom for a variety of reasons, and we felt that having it perpendicular to Lake Street in the widest part of the plaza area would be best and would block the least amount of views,” Dahl said. “And it’s right next to the dock area, which brings in a lot of boat traffic.”
The road reconstruction project marks the first phase of the city’s Panoway on Wayzata Bay initiative aimed at creating and enhancing public space along the lakefront.
The project includes the reconstruction of Lake Street from Broadway Avenue to Barry Avenue and the conversion of a municipal parking lot into the new plaza park. The work also involves expanding the 600 block sidewalk, replacing a water main, adding a bike trail along the south side of the street, improving stormwater management, installing an interactive water feature, pedestrian safety improvements at the railroad crossings and connecting the planned off-street bike path from Barry Avenue to Ferndale Road to the Dakota Rail Regional Trail.
For more information about the project, visit NavigateWayzata.com.
