Work on the Lake Street reconstruction project continues to steadily progress in downtown Wayzata.
Over the last two weeks, construction moved forward on the new plaza park with workers making significant progress on a new restroom building. Crews also began preparing landscape beds and installing street lighting throughout the project.
On July 10, a newly paved segment of Lake Street reopened to two-way traffic between Ferndale Road and Barry Avenue. The sidewalk and trail remain closed on the south side of Lake Street while contractors complete landscaping and installing the irrigation systems and street lighting.
Westbound Lake Street, between Broadway and Walker avenues is open to motorists as the Eastbound side of the street remains closed to allow the contractors access to the new plaza park area.
The section between Walker Avenue and Barry Avenue will remained closed through the end of July.
The road reconstruction project, which is slated to wrap up by the end of August, marks the first phase of the city’s Panoway on Wayzata Bay initiative.
For more information about the project and to sign up for text and email alerts about ongoing progress, visit NavigateWayzata.com.
