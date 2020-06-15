Work is steadily progressing on Wayzata’s Lake Street reconstruction project, which marks the first phase of the city’s Panoway on Wayzata Bay initiative aimed at creating and enhancing public space along the lakefront.
Crews got going in late March on the street that runs along Lake Minnetonka through downtown Wayzata.
The project includes the reconstruction of Lake Street from Broadway Avenue to Barry Avenue and the conversion of a municipal parking lot into a new plaza park. The work also involves expanding the 600 block sidewalk, replacing a water main, adding a bike trail along the south side of the street, improving storm water management, building a restroom facility near the new plaza, pedestrian safety improvements at the railroad crossings and connecting the planned off-street bike path from Barry Avenue to Ferndale Road to the Dakota Rail Regional Trail.
“Now that a lot of the underground stuff is done – removing soils, grading and making all those utility connections – we can kind of see the more tangible improvements with the curb and the footings that are going in for the plaza park,” said Wayzata City Manager Jeffrey Dahl. “It’s moving along well.”
During the week of June 8, crews continued their work on sidewalks, irrigation and streetlights. The steel beams were installed for a shade structure at the new plaza park and the bike path between Barry Avenue and Ferndale Road was paved.
The city manager said the plan is for the first layer of asphalt to be laid at the Broadway Avenue intersection and along the 600 block early in the week of June 15, with the reopening of Lake Street from Broadway Avenue to Walker Avenue to westbound traffic later in the week.
Dahl said widened sidewalks on the north side of Lake Street were around 80% finished as of June 11, which has allowed the restaurants on the 600 block, including Gianni’s, Sakana and McCormick’s, to open their patios for dining.
The city has been issuing permits for temporary outdoor seating so that restaurants, which were forced in March to close their dining rooms to the public due to the COVID-19 pandemic, could reopen with expanded patio seating while complying with social distancing practices.
“Our goal over the past couple of weeks has been to try to make it as easy for them as possible to work under the state’s guidelines,” Dahl said.
The city also approved longer construction hours and funds to help cover overtime pay for construction workers to move the project forward as quickly as possible.
“Our hope is that over the next month that all the streets and sidewalks, for the most part, will be open and operating normally,” Dahl said.
The $9.2 million project is slated to be complete, with final streetscaping and landscaping, by the end of August, the city manager said.
For more information about the project and to sign up for text and email alerts about ongoing progress, visit NavigateWayzata.com.
