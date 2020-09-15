wz17NW_LakeStreetCUT1.jpeg

Cars drive down the newly revamped Lake Street in downtown Wayzata. The road reopened to two-way traffic Sept. 11, a major milestone for the first phase of the city’s Panoway on Wayzata Bay initiative. The project includes the reconstruction of Lake Street from Broadway Avenue to Barry Avenue and the conversion of a municipal parking lot into the new plaza park. The work also involved expanding the 600 block sidewalk, upgraded utilities, water main, storm sewer systems and new bike lanes. While the project is substantially complete, work still needs to be done on the exterior finishes of the public restroom building, the railroad crossings at Barry Avenue and Ferndale Road and the catenary lighting system at Broadway Avenue. Crews got to work in late March on the $9.2 million project to reconstruct the street that runs along Lake Minnetonka and many downtown businesses. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)
New public green space is open between Lake Minnetonka and Lake Street as part of the initial phase of the city’s Panoway on Wayzata Bay initiative. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)
A new park plaza with a public restroom has replaced a public parking lot along Lake Street as part of the first phase of Wayzata’s Panoway on Wayzata Bay initiative. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)
A new off-street bike path runs along the south side of the newly revamped Lake Street in downtown Wayzata. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)

