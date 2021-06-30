The Lake Minnetonka Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution recently presented its annual Community Service Award to the Lake Minnetonka Garden Club.
The Community Service Award, presented during a June 17 ceremony, is designed to recognize those who have contributed to their communities in an outstanding voluntary, heroic, civil or benevolent manner. According to the organization, the award was given in recognition of the garden club’s outstanding contribution to the Wayzata community through the Depot Garden.
The Lake Minnetonka Garden Club was founded in 1927 with the purpose of stimulating the knowledge and love of gardening, while restoring, improving and protecting the environment through conservation. The Depot Garden is one of the club’s notable contributions toward this mission.
Located between the historic Wayzata Depot and Lake Minnetonka, the Depot Garden was originally planted in 1989. The Lake Minnetonka Garden Club has redesigned the garden twice and has now taken over its maintenance in perpetuity, donating this service as a gift to the Wayzata community. The garden displays a combination of perennials, annuals and bulbs that are both native plants and cultivars of those varieties that grow well in Minnesota. In addition to enhancing the enjoyment of lakeside walks, the Depot Garden plays host to many summer concerts and weddings.
“Establishing and caring for the Depot Garden has been a project that our members have enjoyed working on since the ’90s, providing both a venue for educating the community on native plants so important to our ecosystem and helping to enhance a historical landmark,” said Lake Minnetonka Garden Club President Mitzi Magid. “The garden is always evolving but it continues to be a source of pride for us and our community. We are thrilled to receive this award.”
Daughters of the American Revolution Chapter Regent Gigi Hickey said the organization is committed to historic preservation, education and patriotism and its members are ardent supporters of historic preservation projects in our community.
“We deeply appreciate what the Lake Minnetonka Garden Club has done to beautify the grounds of the historic Wayzata Depot, where plantings enhance our experience when we visit,” Hickey said. “We’re pleased to recognize the club’s dedicated and tireless service to the community.”
