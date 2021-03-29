wz01BN_JosefinaTakeOutCUT1.jpg

After opening several acclaimed restaurants in Minneapolis, chef Daniel del Prado has brought his culinary talents to Wayzata. The restaurateur behind Colita, Martina and Rosalia Pizza is opening his newest restaurant, Josefina, at 739 Lake St. E. in downtown Wayzata. The space was previously home to French bistro Bellecour, which closed in July. Josefina is a partnership between del Prado, chef Steve McMullen and Aaron Switz. Takeout is available 4-8 p.m. daily and the restaurant is taking reservations for opening day, Wednesday, April 14. For more information, visit josefinawayzata.com. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)
A wood-burning pizza oven was installed near the bar at the new Wayzata restaurant Josefina. The oven quickly cooks Roman-style pizzas that are served out of a window to passersby on the Lake Street sidewalk. The takeout pizza operation, known as Pizza Fina, highlights the casual side of Josefina. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)
A customer picks up an order March 25 from the Pizza Fina takeout window at Josefina in Wayzata. The full restaurant is planned to open Wednesday, April 14. Chef Daniel del Prado said the restaurant draws heavy inspiration from the Rome region of Italy, with a large menu offering pasta, pizza, vegetable sides and seafood. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)
The newly redone dining room of Josefina. The restaurant space was previously home to Gavin Kaysen’s French bistro Bellecour, which closed in July. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)
Josefina, the newest restaurant from chef Daniel del Prado, opened March 25 for takeout service. The full restaurant is planned to open Wednesday, April 14. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)
A passerby on Lake Street checks out the takeout window at new restaurant Josefina. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)

