McCarthy steps into the role after serving six years on council
Johanna McCarthy has been sworn in as mayor of Wayzata, making her the first woman to hold the office in the city’s history.
McCarthy was administered the oath of office during the Jan. 5 City Council meeting, after an uncontested run for mayor in the November election. She takes over for Ken Willcox, who wrapped up a 12-year tenure as mayor after deciding not to run for re-election.
The Sun Sailor recently caught up with the 24-year Wayzata resident to learn more about why she decided to become involved in local government and what she expects will the biggest challenges the council will face in the years to come.
Question: You’ve spent six years as a Wayzata City Council member. What made you decide that you wanted to potentially step into the role of mayor?
McCarthy: Having worked alongside Mayor Willcox for six years, I saw the many contributions he personally made to the city and the community. I’ve long admired and respected Mayor Willcox’s steadfast leadership and ability to lead the community through some of our most difficult times with grace, humility and compassion. Upon learning he wasn’t running again, I was encouraged by friends and colleagues to consider running.
Q: What were your main reasons for deciding to initially run for City Council?
McCarthy: I decided to initially run after being approached by a former council member and members of the community asked me if I’d consider running. I’ve always had a deep appreciation for Wayzata and its way of life and I wanted to contribute in a meaningful way to our amazing community.
Q: What are some of the biggest ways Wayzata has changed during your time on the council?
McCarthy: The biggest changes have been the amount of development in our neighborhoods and business district.
Q: What accomplishments are you most proud of that you and the council achieved in the past six years?
I’m most proud of my involvement with the design and installation of the police memorial to our fallen officers. I am also proud of my contributions to the final design of the municipal parking ramp and having been a part of the redevelopment of Lake Street, which allows residents and visitors safe and easy access to our businesses and our most beautiful asset, Lake Minnetonka. All of these projects are important contributions to our community.
Q: A council member and mayor are tasked with much of the same responsibilities in Wayzata. What sets the two roles apart?
McCarthy: The mayor and council work in tandem and no one individual has more of a voice than any other person. The mayor, however, does have different opportunities to represent the city at public events and functions and leads the council discussions at council meetings.
Q: What do you expect will be the biggest challenges Wayzata will face in the next four years?
McCarthy: Managing the city through the pandemic will be our biggest challenge as we work to ensure our businesses survive and city staff remain safe. Ongoing development pressures will likely continue as well.
Q: What sets Wayzata apart from other cities?
McCarthy: Wayzata’s close proximity to Minneapolis and location on the lake continue to make it one of the most desirable places to live and visit. Its small-town feel combined with sophisticated lakeshore business district set it apart from other communities.
Q: Is there anything you’d like to say to Ken Willcox now that he’s wrapped up his 12-year tenure as mayor?
McCarthy: Thank you, Ken, for your leadership and friendship. Your dedication, commitment and contributions to the city will long be remembered. We wish you the very best on your future endeavors.
