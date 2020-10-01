Johanna McCarthy is running unopposed as a candidate for mayor of Wayzata, which will be decided Tuesday, Nov. 3, in the General Election.
Current Mayor Ken Willcox announced in July that he would not be seeking re-election to a fourth term.
McCarthy has spent six years on the Wayzata City Council and works at Cargill as a senior business process and transformation specialist. As a 24-year resident of Wayzata, she has also served as a volunteer firefighter and first responder.
During her time on the council, McCarthy has championed the move of the telecommunication facilities out of Wayzata’s parks and served as a council representative on the parking ramp design committee.
“Throughout my tenure on the council, I have been an independent voice and worked tirelessly for the same initiatives that I campaigned on: Promoting excellence in public safety, preserving the character of each neighborhood and addressing their unique issues and advocating for fiscal responsibility,” she said.
McCarthy said she is most proud of her role as council liaison for the Wayzata Police Memorial, during which she worked to create and fund a memorial honoring the two Wayzata officers who have died in the line of duty.
The candidate said Wayzata is experiencing rapid change, including increased traffic and safety issues for pedestrians and bicyclists. She said there are also increased demands on the city’s police and fire departments, businesses need parking, individual neighborhoods want their unique problems solved and everyone wants city fiscal resources used wisely.
“As our city’s challenges continue to expand, I will continue to advocate for thoughtful and fiscally responsible city improvements that reflect the needs of the entire community,” she said.
According to the city clerk, the council will appoint someone to fill McCarthy’s vacant council seat if she is elected mayor.
