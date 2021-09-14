fw16NW_JJHillDaysCUT1.jpg
Dog owners race their dachshunds Sept. 11 in downtown Wayzata’s new Panoway park. The popular event was part of the 46th James J. Hill Days festival, which made a welcome return Sept. 10-12 after taking last year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)
A trio of dachshunds race in front of a crowd during this year’s James J. Hill Days festival, which was presented by the Greater Wayzata Area Chamber of Commerce. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)
James J. Hill Days attendees ride down a slide on Lake Street on the opening night of this year’s festival, which took last year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)
A 9/11 memorial was unveiled in downtown Wayzata over James J. Hill Days weekend with a ceremony Sept. 11 to mark the 20th anniversary. The memorial, located among a grove of birch trees in the new lakeside Panoway park space, is meant to serve as a quiet place of peace and reflection in honor of the lives lost and those affected by the terrorist attacks. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)
ZZ Top guitarist Billy Gibbons performs during the Friday night Wayzata Beach Bash concert at James J. Hill Days. The ZZ Top concert brought a crowd of around 4,000 out for the lakeside show. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)
Carnival rides lined part of Lake Street Sept. 10-12 for the return of Wayzata’s James J. Hill Days festival. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)
Auggie, dressed as a cowboy, prepares for his turn in the dog costume contest during James J. Hill Days. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)

