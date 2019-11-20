From a small 19th-century log cabin to the World War II-era post office, Irene Stemmer’s efforts to preserve local history can be found all across Wayzata.
Those who knew the longtime Wayzata resident, who died Nov. 8 at the age of 93, said they’ll remember her for the many ways she helped her community hold onto pieces of its past.
Stemmer served 10 years on the Wayzata Heritage Preservation Board, retiring from the role in 2014. She guided the group as an official city board tasked with advising the council and city staff members on all matters relating to heritage resource preservation, protection and enhancement in the community.
Stemmer, who moved to Wayzata in 1945, also served on the Wayzata City Council from 1980 to 1983.
One of Stemmer’s proudest accomplishments was the successful saving and relocation of a 12x16-foot log building known as the Trapper’s Cabin, which can today be found in Shaver Park alongside a plaque that reads, “Through the dedication of Irene Stemmer, this 19th century Trapper’s Cabin was saved in 2014.”
The cabin was built using tamarack logs, which grew in the marshes that surrounded Wayzata’s Big Woods and were plentiful in many of the area’s wetlands. Early settlers of the area used local tamarack trees to build their homes. Oscar Garrison, Wayzata’s founder, built his log cabin using tamarack logs in 1853. Two years later, William Dudley built a hotel out of tamarack logs on the same block.
The original location of the Trapper’s Cabin was on Bushaway Road. When the land where the cabin originally sat was sold, Stemmer insisted the building be saved and convinced the developer to donate the tamarack log cabin. She then went to the city to argue the importance of the building as a reminder of the area’s first log cabin homes before Wayzata was founded in 1854. Stemmer then fought to secure the funding and resources needed to relocate the cabin. She did so by convincing John Mehrkens, vice president for development for Presbyterian Homes and Services, to pay for restoration and the moving of the cabin.
Wayzata resident and friend Merrily Babcock said Stemmer was “feisty and determined” in her work to hold on to the history of Wayzata.
“She was a real asset to Wayzata and she will be deeply missed,” Babcock said.
Stemmer also helped create the Heritage Preservation Board’s Centennial Home Awards, given to the owners of Wayzata’s oldest homes.
Sue Sorrentino, who served alongside Stemmer on the board and through her role as president of the Wayzata Historical Society, said their efforts included placing “Wayzata Historic Landmark” plaques throughout the city, including one that was placed on the Wayzata Post Office in 2014. The plaque details the construction of the post office during the Great Depression under the Works Progress Administration. The program was part of President Franklin Roosevelt’s New Deal that helped build much of the nation’s modern infrastructure and lead to the construction of more than 1,100 post offices across the country.
“We tried to make people aware of what we have in Wayzata,” Sorrentino said.
Sorrentino said Stemmer was tireless in her efforts to document the history of Bushaway Road, which proved essential in a community effort to preserve the character of the area as the county put together plans to rebuild the roadway. Bushaway is thought to be the first registered road after Minnesota became a state in 1858.
“I just loved her spirit. She didn’t give up. … She was aware of what was going on, she was current with her information and she had a depth of knowledge that she could bring forward,” Sorrentino said.
Wayzata Mayor Ken Willcox said Stemmer was a guardian of the city’s historic preservation.
“She understood the pressures of population and change, but she worked tirelessly to preserve the structures and other physical links to Wayzata’s past. … She was a force to be reckoned with, but a delightful one, who always left everyone feeling good about the encounter,” the mayor said. “She was one of Wayzata’s truly iconic figures.”
