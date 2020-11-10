From the record number of early voters to the pandemic proofing of polling locations, the 2020 General Election looked like no other in modern history.
While it took days to project a winner in the U.S. presidential race, the city elections for Plymouth, Medicine Lake and Wayzata were wrapped up relatively soon after polls closed on Election Day.
Plymouth
Plymouth City Council members Jim Willis, Alise McGregor and Jim Davis will return to their seats after the Nov. 3 election.
It was a close race in Ward 1, with appointed council member McGregor receiving 6,222 or 51% of the votes and her challenger, Milind Sohoni earning 5,933 or 48.7% of the votes.
“I am humbled and honored the people of Plymouth have chosen me to continue working hard for them on the City Council,” McGregor said. “For the next four years, I intend to continue to focus on keeping Plymouth a safe place to live with great parks and trails, a strong economy and high-quality services with a low tax burden. Plymouth is a great place to live.”
At-large incumbent Willis received 21,865 or 55.5% of votes, while his challenger Paul Hillen garnered 17,305 or 43.9% of votes.
Willis thanked voters for re-electing him to represent the residents and said he pledges to do his utmost to represent them for the next four years.
Ward 3 incumbent Davis was unopposed and received 7,326 or 98% of the votes.
All votes are unofficial and will be certified Friday, Nov. 13.
According to Plymouth City Clerk Sandy Engdahl, voter turnout was approximately 90%, though she anticipates it being slightly higher than that since the county continues to tabulate ballots that were postmarked on or before Nov. 3.
There were approximately 56,000 registered voters in Plymouth, which is an increase of approximately 4,000 since the Aug. 11 Primary Election.
Plymouth also had approximately 70% early voter turnout before doors opened on Election Day, which Engdahl said was “simply incredible” for an election.
Medicine Lake
Voters in Medicine Lake re-elected incumbent Chris Heim to the City Council with 191 or 44% of the votes. Newcomer Joyce Meyer was also elected with 167 or 38% of the votes.
Meyer said she was excited to join the council.
“Our great citizens have entrusted me to represent them as we make key decisions about our future, and I will always strive to seek their input as their representative on the council,” she said. “I am hopeful about our future as a small, but mighty, municipality.”
Heim said he was “honored and grateful” to continue serving.
“Our city is going through a lot of change as we work through an increase in house construction projects, infrastructure decisions, and beatification of our public spaces,” Heim said. “I enjoy helping our city balance these important initiatives with equal attention to the careful management of our finances. I cherish our small-town neighborly culture and I’m so proud to call Medicine Lake my home!”
Also in this race were Clint Carlson, who received 47 or 10% of the votes and Debra Stafne, who had 26 or 6% of votes.
Connie Shaffer, who ran unopposed, was elected with 204 or 97% of votes. Shaffer was appointed in October 2019 to fill the council position vacated by Steven Anderson.
Unopposed mayoral incumbent Scott Marks will also return, having received 205 or 94% of the votes.
Wayzata
In Wayzata, where there were 3,502 registered voters, Johanna McCarthy was elected mayor, with Cathy Iverson and incumbent Alex Plechash winning seats on the City Council.
Here are the vote tallies for mayor, according to unofficial results from the Secretary of State.
McCarthy, who ran unopposed for mayor, earned 2,280 votes. There were 86 write-in votes.
McCarthy is a current City Council member. According to the city clerk, the council will appoint someone to fill McCarthy’s seat once it becomes vacant early next year.
Current Mayor Ken Willcox announced in July that he would not be seeking re-election to a fourth term.
McCarthy has spent six years on the Wayzata City Council and works at Cargill as a senior business process and transformation specialist. As a 24-year resident of Wayzata, she has also served as a volunteer firefighter and first responder.
McCarthy, following her win, said she was grateful to the citizens of Wayzata who came out to vote and was humbled by everyone’s support.
“We live in an amazing community and I appreciate the citizens’ love of its community, engagement and support of its local businesses,” McCarthy said. “I look forward to serving as Wayzata’s mayor and working with all of you to ensure our amazing city continues to be a place of pride and beauty we’ve all come to call home.”
Here are the vote tallies for the City Council race, according to unofficial results from the Secretary of State.
Iverson earned a council seat with 1,427 votes (31.38%), followed by Plechash, who was re-elected to a second term with 1,143 votes (25.13%). The two candidates won out over Jeff Parkhill, who earned 1,000 votes (21.99%) and current Councilmember Dan Koch, who received 933 votes (20.51%). There were 45 write-in votes.
Plechash thanked everyone in Wayzata who supported him in the race.
“I’ve met many of you and I am deeply touched by your vote of confidence. For those of you who may not have voted for me, I want you to know that I am here to represent you and hope that I will prove how deeply I care about this community,” Plechash said. “I fell in love with Wayzata after having lived in 12 different states since graduating from college when moving here in 1994. I have seen and lived in a lot of places, so I could recognize a great place when I saw one. Wayzata is such a place, which is why I decided to make this my permanent home. I look forward to serving the community again.”
Iverson, who has spent nine years on the Wayzata Planning Commission, also thanked residents for their support.
“I am honored for the opportunity to serve on the City Council and represent the residents of the community. I will work hard every day to make the right decision for the future of Wayzata,” Iverson said. “Please feel free to reach out to me anytime. Your voice can make a difference.”
