The U.S. House of Representatives passed a bill Feb. 23 to rename the Wayzata Post Office in honor of former Minnesota Rep. Jim Ramstad, who died at his Wayzata home last November of Parkinson’s disease.
The bill, authored by Rep. Dean Phillips and cosponsored by the entire Minnesota delegation, now moves to the U.S. Senate, where Sen. Amy Klobuchar leads the companion proposal.
Ramstad served Minnesota’s 3rd Congressional District for nine terms beginning in 1991. The Republican lawmaker retired from Congress in 2009. Prior to that, he served 10 years as a member of the Minnesota Senate.
Ramstad was known for his work as a legislative advocate for mental health issues and people in recovery after his own battle with alcoholism. He was a lead sponsor of the Paul Wellstone and Pete Domenici Mental Health Parity and Addiction Equity Act, which was passed in 2008 after 12 years of advocacy and was signed into law by President George W. Bush. The legislation requires insurance companies to pay equally for mental and physical health benefits, including addiction treatment.
Early in his retirement, Ramstad served as an advisor to the Hazelden Foundation, which later became the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation. Throughout his 39 years of sobriety, Ramstad supported friends, colleagues and strangers on their roads to recovery, according to leaders of the foundation.
Phillips, who represents the same district as Ramstad, offered a tribute to the late statesman before the House vote.
“Throughout his life in public service and throughout his entire life, Jim led with principle, with compassion and with grace. And his battle with, and recovery from, alcoholism gave voice to millions of Americans facing the very same challenge - and illuminated every aspect of his life and his service,” Phillips said in his remarks, adding that “naming a post office in Wayzata is a small gesture to commemorate the passing of a giant of Minnesota politics, but as former Minnesota state senator and Jim’s former district director Paul Anderson told me: ‘Jim loved Wayzata, and Wayzata always loved Jim back.’”
