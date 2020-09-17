wz17NW_HomeSchooledCUT1.jpeg

Burnet Fine Art & Advisory’s newest exhibition, “Home Schooled,” showcases a selection of artworks by David Rathman. The watercolors and drawings in the exhibit were created during the summer of 2020 in Rathman’s Minneapolis studio and in his home state of Montana. The exhibition will run through Oct. 17 at 775 Lake St. E., Wayzata. Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and by appointment. For more information, visit burnetart.com. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)
wz17NW_HomeSchooledCUT2_Fade-Away.jpg

“Fade Away,” a watercolor painting by David Rathman.
wz17NW_HomeSchooledCUT3_RangeLife.jpg

“Range Life,” ink on paper by David Rathman.
wz17NW_HomeSchooledCUT4_Arrival.jpg

“Arrival,” a watercolor painting by David Rathman.

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments