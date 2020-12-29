Both nonprofit organizations provide support to people with developmental disabilities
Wayzata-based Hammer Residences officials have announced that the organization will acquire Northeast Residence, which is based in White Bear Lake.
The two organizations are nonprofit disability service providers that support individuals with developmental disabilities in group homes and apartment programs.
Incorporated in 1973, Northeast Residence was one of the first residential providers in the Twin Cities to serve children with a primary diagnosis of developmental disabilities. Today, the nonprofit provides a short-term overnight respite-care program, an adult day program, an extended-day program and in-home respite.
Since 1923, Hammer has served thousands of adults and children with developmental disabilities. The organization provides residential and customized support services, including in-home support, support planning and case management.
“This opportunity is a positive one for both organizations,” said Hammer CEO John Estrem. “We have a combined 150 years of history supporting individuals with developmental disabilities. Going forward, we will be able to work together, learn from each other and continue to deliver our values-driven services together.”
Estrem said coming together will allow Hammer and Northeast Residence to share technology and resources and continue to improve the support they provide to individuals while offering opportunities for staff members.
Jointly, the organizations will also be able to build relationships with more county leaders and local legislators to strengthen advocacy efforts for disability services.
Representatives from Northeast Residence first approached Hammer leaders with the idea in August, Estrem said. Now that’s it’s been finalized, the acquisition will move forward in January. After the acquisition, Northeast Residence will be a subsidiary of Hammer and, for the immediate future, will keep its name and continue with its own independent operations and personnel.
“Hammer’s been looking at growth opportunities now for a year and a half. We’ve been evaluating different opportunities and looking for a chance to grow,” Estrem said.
The move will also expand Hammer’s overall geographic footprint. Northeast Residence operates 25 long-term care homes in the northeast suburbs of St. Paul, with around 230 employees and 100 people supported.
Hammer operates 44 homes and apartment programs, with about 450 employees who serve about 290 adults throughout the western suburbs of the Twin Cities.
