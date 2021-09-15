Hammer Residences and Northeast Residence are honoring and celebrating direct support professionals (DSPs) Sept. 12-18 as part of Direct Support Professional Recognition Week.

wz23CO_HammerDSPs.jpg

Elizabeth Kathy, a direct support professional for Hammer Residences. (Submitted photo)

DSPs are the mainstay of the disability service organization, providing daily support to people living in homes and apartments throughout the Twin Cities area while helping them be part of their community, have a job and stay active.

John Estrem, CEO of Hammer and Northeast Residence, said it’s important to show support for DSPs to let them know how much they are appreciated.

“Thank you, DSPs, for being someone people can count on day to day, no matter what challenges arise. You are a source of hope to the people you support,” Estrem said. “We are grateful for your dedication and for all you do every day.”

To learn more about DSPs and the areas that Hammer and Northeast Residence provide services, visit Hammer.org and NERINC.org.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments