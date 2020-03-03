wz05NWFragmentedCUT2.JPG

Wayzata Community Church’s Art and Design Committee has curated another art exhibit for Lent. Showcased this year are watercolor paintings by artist Keren Kroul. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)
wz05NWFragmentedCUT1.JPG

“Fragmented Memories,” an art exhibit featuring works from Keren Kroul, will be on display through April 1 at Wayzata Community Church. Kroul was born in Haifa, Israel, to an Argentinean father and Israeli mother, and she was raised in Mexico and Costa Rica. She currently lives in Plymouth. The artist works with watercolor on paper to create dense and rhythmic organic formations. For more about the artist, visit kerenkroul.com. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)
wz05NWFragmentedCUT3.JPG

Three of the many watercolor paintings by Keren Kroul on display at Wayzata Community Church as part of the “Fragmented Memories” art exhibit. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)

