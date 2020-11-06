Longtime representative was an advocate for those dealing with addiction
Jim Ramstad, who served as the U.S. representative for Minnesota’s 3rd Congressional District for nine terms beginning in 1991, died Thursday at his home in Wayzata. He was 74 and had been battling Parkinson’s disease.
The Republican lawmaker retired from Congress in 2009. Prior to that, he served 10 years as a member of the Minnesota Senate.
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz remembered Ramstad as a colleague, mentor and friend.
“It was a privilege to serve with him in Congress,” Walz said. “Few members of Congress commanded the respect and admiration of their peers and constituents that Jim Ramstad did. Jim made the world a better place.”
U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar said Ramstad was a faithful public servant who worked across party lines to improve the lives of all Americans.
“I got to see Jim’s effectiveness firsthand when I worked with him on domestic violence issues and drug courts and funding for addiction programs. He was a true mentor to me on how to get things done by working with Republicans and Democrats,” Klobuchar said.
Ramstad was known for his work as a legislative advocate for mental health issues and people in recovery following his own battle with alcoholism. He was a lead sponsor of the Paul Wellstone and Pete Domenici Mental Health Parity and Addiction Equity Act, which was passed in 2008 after 12 years of advocacy and was signed into law by President George W. Bush. The legislation requires insurance companies to pay equally for mental and physical health benefits, including addiction treatment.
Early in his retirement, Ramstad served as an advisor to the Hazelden Foundation, which later became the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation. Throughout his 39 years of sobriety, Ramstad supported countless friends, colleagues and strangers on their roads to recovery, according to leaders of the foundation.
“Like former First Lady Betty Ford, Congressman Ramstad inspired people throughout the country by sharing openly about his experience with addiction and recovery,” said Mark Mishek, president and CEO of the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation. “The congressman used his national leadership platform to demonstrate that the disease of addiction can affect anyone and that recovery is possible, and to give voice to the needs of people everywhere whose own voices are often silenced by public stigma and private shame. His championing of ‘parity’ legislation changed the course of history for the behavioral healthcare field and for the many millions of Americans affected by addiction and mental health concerns.”
Dean Peterson, Ramstad’s longtime chief of staff, said the parity bill was Ramstad’s proudest of many legislative achievements.
“He really sought to live and embody recovery principles like service to others, especially those who are most vulnerable, and that’s what drove his devotion to the parity bill,” Peterson said. “He was forever grateful for the opportunity to work on something so important to so many, and we are all grateful for the legacy of love, service, dignity and respect he leaves behind.”
