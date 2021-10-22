wz21NW_WayzataFallColorsCUT1.jpg
Some bursts of orange could be found in a line of trees Oct. 17 in Wayzata’s Klapprich Park. Fall colors were reaching their peak in parts of the west metro this past weekend. To get the latest fall color report for the state, visit dnr.state.mn.us/fall_colors/index.html. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)
wz21NW_WayzataFallColorsCUT2.jpg
A mix of orange and red could be spotted on a sunny Sunday afternoon Oct. 17 in Wayzata’s Klapprich Park. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)
wz21NW_WayzataFallColorsCUT3.jpg
Shades of orange overtake green in the leaves of a tree in Wayzata’s Big Woods. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)
wz21NW_WayzataFallColorsCUT4.jpg
A view from the walking path that goes through Wayzata’s Big Woods. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)

