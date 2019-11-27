Musical will open Friday, Dec. 6
“Newsies” is headed for the stage at Blue Water Theatre Company in Wayzata.
The musical has long been requested by actors and audiences, according to Blue Water Director Charlie Leonard, but it wasn’t made available until just a handful of years ago and after its Broadway debut in 2012. Since then, “Newsies” has become a staple of community and youth theaters across the country.
“It’s one of the best ensemble shows,” Leonard said.
Based on the real-life New York City newsboys’ strike of 1899, “Newsies” tells the story of the youth-led campaign to force the major newspapers to change the way they compensated their sales force, which mostly consisted of teens selling papers on the streets. The strike was ultimately successful and was used as the inspiration for Disney’s popular 1992 film, which later led to the Broadway adaptation with music by Alan Menken, lyrics by Jack Feldman, and a book by Harvey Fierstein based on film’s screenplay by Bob Tzudiker and Noni White.
The Blue Water production of “Newsies” includes a cast of 39 youth actors, most of whom are high school students from around the west metro.
Robbinsdale Armstrong High School senior Moses Ekel will play Jack Kelly, a rebellious newsboy who dreams of a life as an artist away from New York City. After publishing giant Joseph Pulitzer raises newspaper prices at the newsboys’ expense, Jack and his fellow newsies take action.
“It’s a show about revolution,” Ekel said. “Jack is the main leader of the strike and he is sort of the leader of all the newsies.”
The student said he’s seen the musical several times – on Broadway and locally at Chanhassen Dinner Theatres – and it has quickly become one of his favorite shows.
“Jack Kelly’s actually has been my dream role, so this is really exciting,” he said. “The role is very complicated. He sort of puts on the face of a leader in front of his gang of newsies to encourage them to keep going ... But there are a lot of different aspects behind this character.”
If you go:
Blue Water Theatre Company presents “Newsies”
When: 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6; 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7; 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8; 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13; 1 and 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14; and 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15
Where: Blue Water Theatre Company, 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata
Information and tickets: bluewatertheatre.com
