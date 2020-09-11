Residents and visitors of Wayzata can now explore the city’s history through a new mobile app guided walking tour.
Wayzata Historical Society partnered with Hennepin County Active Living and Hennepin County Wayzata Library earlier this year to bring the tour to life through a mobile tour guide app called PocketSights.
The tour is a pilot project meant to provide families and individuals with a fun and educational activity to enjoy at any time, but particularly while practicing social distancing during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Joanie Holst, who serves on the board of directors for the Wayzata Historical Society, said representatives from Hennepin County approached the historical society leaders to see if they were interested in identifying several local historical landmarks to be included in the tour.
“So, we picked pictures and wrote informational segments about [the landmarks] and then they put it all together,” she said.
Holst said 17 locations are part of the tour. Among the most widely known spots on the tour is the Wayzata Depot, which was built by the Great Northern Railway in 1906. Today, the lakeside train depot is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and is home to the Wayzata Area Chamber of Commerce and the Wayzata Historical Society Museum.
Another stop on the tour, the Boatworks building, harkens back to the early boat builders of Lake Minnetonka. One of the earliest boat builders in Wayzata was Royal Corbin Moore, who in the late 1870s started Moore Boat Works at the same location where the Boatworks building is today. The current building, which was built in 1940, continued to service boats until 1985 and is today home to 6Smith and Wayzata Brew Works.
The other stops on the tour are Wayzata State Bank, Pettitt and Kysor Grocery, the Tibbetts Home, Village Hall, the Wayzata Theater marquee, Gleason Grocery Store, Bushnell General Store, the Section Foreman House, the Braden House, Widsten Elementary, St. Bartholomew’s Catholic Church, Burying Hill, Congregational Evangelical Free Church and the Wayzata Post Office.
Holst said she tried to include all historical buildings that were still standing and places that were once central to life in Wayzata that people may have heard about or remember frequenting when they were younger.
The tour was launched in May and has since earned warm reviews from families.
“It’s kind of a fun thing,” Holst said. “We’ve had some nice positive feedback about it from people.”
For those looking to get a wider view of history in the area, there’s the Lake Minnetonka history tour that includes 29 historic buildings, sites, museums and archives around the lake. The driving tour was created in cooperation with the historical societies of Deephaven, Excelsior, Minnetonka, Wayzata and Westonka.
To learn more about the self-guided tours, visit wayzatahistoricalsociety.org/visit/walking-tour/.
