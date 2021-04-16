fw15NW_EclogueCUT1.jpg

Artist Teo Nguyen talks with a visitor during the April 10 opening of his latest exhibition, “Eclogue,” at Burnet Fine Art & Advisory in Wayzata. The paintings exhibit Nguyen’s continued exploration of landscapes of the Midwest. According to the gallery, “Eclogue,” which is defined as a short poem, highlights Nguyen’s precise, perceptive and inspired depiction of vast yet intimate landscapes. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)
fw15NW_EclogueCUT2.jpg

“Untitled 13,” a painting by artist Teo Nguyen.
fw15NW_EclogueCUT4.jpg

A visitor takes in one of Teo Nguyen’s paintings April 10 at Burnet Fine Art & Advisory in Wayzata. The exhibition, called “Eclogue,” will run through May 22 at 775 Lake St. E., Wayzata. For more information, visit burnetart.com. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)
fw15NW_EclogueCUT3.jpg

“Untitled 6,” a painting by artist Teo Nguyen.
fw15NW_EclogueCUT5.jpg

Artist Teo Nguyen discusses one of the paintings that is part of his newest exhibition, “Eclogue,” which will through May 22 at Burnet Fine Art & Advisory in Wayzata. Nguyen, an immigrant of Vietnam, moved to the United States when he was 16. Nguyen studied art and design at De Anza College in San Francisco, Fresno State University in California and École des Beaux-Arts in Paris. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments