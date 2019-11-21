‘Saving Bushaway’ highlights community’s work to carefully guide plans for the road
After five years of conducting interviews, gathering historical records and photos and filming just about every square inch of a historic Wayzata roadway, Steve Doyle has finished his documentary “Saving Bushaway.”
The new film, which was privately screened Nov. 13 at Providence Academy in Plymouth, details the history of Bushaway Road. The roadway, which makes up a portion of Hennepin County Road 101 through Wayzata, is thought to be the first registered road in Minnesota after it became a state in 1858.
The 90-minute film first touches on Bushaway’s early history as a footpath for migrating Dakota Sioux Native Americans through the forest known as the Big Woods. Fur trappers and traders later walked the path before it became a cart path for horse and wagon traffic. Years later, as Lake Minnetonka became a popular destination for wealthy Minneapolis residents to stay in the summer, houses began to sprout up along Bushaway Road.
The bulk of the documentary follows the community’s grassroots efforts during multiple attempts from the state and county to reconstruct the road, culminating in the 2016 completion of a two-year project to widen and repave more than two miles of the road from Wayzata to Minnetonka.
Prior to the project, the last major roadway grading for the corridor was completed in the mid-1950s and early 1960s. While the road had several overlays, high water levels from Lake Minnetonka contributed to poor soil and road conditions.
In the 1980s, when the road was owned by the state, the Minnesota Department of Transportation’s plans to renovate Bushaway Road were met with sharp resistance from Wayzata residents.
Years later, when ownership of Bushaway was transferred to Hennepin County, new plans were drawn up and were again met with resistance from residents who feared that reconstruction would hurt the historic nature of the area.
The documentary shows how plans for the road were shaped during conversations between city leaders, the county and residents. The county worked with the city council and residents after a negative response to initial plans calling for four lanes and the removal of approximately 800 trees. Feedback from the community-led Bushaway Task Force was also heeded as the reconstruction project was scaled down to two lanes and the number of trees to be removed was reduced to around 200.
The project ultimately included extensive utility work, new sewers, a new bridge over the railroad tracks and a bike lane and walking trail, but it met many of the residents’ demands to preserve the natural setting of the roadway.
Doyle, who has lived near Lake Minnetonka for decades and once lived on Bushaway Road, began filming for the project five years ago. Doyle worked as a KMSP-TV anchorman and reporter in the 1970s and then as a producer at WCCO-TV. He continued telling stories through video and runs Steve Doyle Productions.
Doyle said he was approached in 2014 by Bridget Anderson and Jack Amdal, who were city council members at the time, about helping document Bushaway Road.
“Everyone knew the road was going to be deconstructed starting that fall,” Doyle said. “And the marching orders were: let’s figure out what to do with [the footage] later, but for right now let’s document the road … before it changes forever.”
Doyle said initial plans were to put together a 15-minute program.
“We kind of out-delivered that I think,” he said with a laugh.
As Doyle continued to gather footage and worked with the Wayzata Historical Society to collect historical notes on the road, he realized he had a wealth of information and residents who were willing to sit down for interviews about their involvement in guiding the changes to their beloved Bushaway Road.
Doyle said a key message that he hoped to deliver in the film is what a community’s grassroots efforts can accomplish.
“If you’re a citizens’ action group, don’t give up, but get your ducks in a row. … In this case, these folks went back and dug into the history so that people would care about the road because they felt there was cultural and historical significance to it,” Doyle said.
The documentarian said he also wanted to show what a successful compromise can look like after conflict between public entities and residents.
Prior to the screening of “Saving Bushaway,” Anderson and Amdal spoke about their mission as executive producers of the documentary.
Anderson and Amdal are also board members of the nonprofit Lake 360, which served as a fiscal agent for the film and was established to support projects, programs and services that help people make connections with community, environment, business and one another around the Lake Minnetonka area.
Amdal, who served as chair of the Bushaway Task Force, said the documentary has an important story to tell about the persistence of a group of community members.
“I think ‘Bushaway’ could also be a verb because it called to action all the neighbors, friends, family, colleagues and consultants who all worked countless hours to try and get Bushaway in the form that we wanted, and it took years of meetings to get there,” Amdal said.
Anderson, who was chair of the Bushaway Landscape Committee, said the film tells an essential story.
“I think everybody would agree with me that part of our success for the future lies in the history in our past and learning from those events that have taken place and valuing those lessons that have been learned, and this is one reason why ‘Saving Bushaway’ came to be,” Anderson said.
Exactly when and how the general public will be able to watch “Saving Bushaway” is still being worked out, Anderson said.
The Sun Sailor will publish information on how to view the film as soon as further details are provided.
