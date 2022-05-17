Macanda planned to open next month in former Wayzata Brew Works space
Daniel del Prado will soon add another Wayzata destination to his growing restaurant portfolio.
The chef is busy prepping his latest restaurant, Macanda, to open in the former Wayzata Brew Works location in the lakeside Boatworks building at 294 Grove Lane E. in downtown Wayzata.
After opening several acclaimed restaurants in Minneapolis, del Prado brought his culinary talents to Wayzata last year when he opened Josefina in the former Bellecour space. Born in Argentina to the parents of Spanish and southern Italian descent, Josefina draws heavy inspiration from the Rome region of Italy, with a large menu offering pasta, pizza, vegetable sides and seafood.
The menu at Macanda will feature international flavors with a base in Latin American cuisine, all cooked on an eight-foot long woodfire grill.
The chef and restaurateur will continue to creatively draw from his roots – along with some literary inspiration – for Macanda.
“When I think of Latin America, I always think of magical realism,” del Prado said, noting inspiration from writers Julio Cortázar and Gabriel Garcia Márquez, especially Márquez’s 1967 novel “One Hundred Years of Solitude,” which is set in the fictional Colombian village of Macondo.
Taking that theme of blurring the line between fantasy and reality, del Prado hopes to open the restaurant and invite guests into the world of Macanda sometime in mid-June. The restaurant will seat 100 inside and accommodate just as many outside on a four-season patio just a few feet from Lake Minnetonka. A vinyl record lounge and bar will be part of the experience, along with a cocktail program that’ll also draw from all around the world.
“From the beginning, we knew we wanted to do something in the Latin area, but I wanted to make it more modern and more like how I like to cook and eat. And so I decided to just pick from all over the globe. ... It’s going to be a lively place,” del Prado said.
The chef moved to the U.S. in his early 20s and began his culinary career in Colorado. He then moved to Minneapolis and worked in various kitchens, including La Belle Vie and Solera. In 2009, del Prado teamed up with his mentor Isaac Becker to open Bar La Grassa. Years later, he again partnered with Becker as the executive chef of Burch Steak and Pizza Bar.
In 2017, del Prado brought Argentinian-inspired cuisine to Minneapolis with the opening of Martina. He followed up a year later by opening his Oaxacan Mexican-influenced restaurant Colita.
Since then, del Prado has continued to expand his restaurant footprint in the Twin Cities, opening Sanjusan with chef Shigeyuki Furukawa and Café Cerés and Cardamom alongside pastry chef Shawn McKenzie.
