Cov in downtown Wayzata will close Feb. 17 through March 9 for maintenance and a general refresh of the interior, according to the restaurant’s owner.
The eatery will also use the time for staff training, community involvement and team-building activities.
“Cov Wayzata is a high-traffic restaurant and it is our responsibility to maintain a top-notch experience for our guests - that means delivering the best food, service and environment,” said Dean Vlahos, owner. “Sometimes that requires taking time to refresh the restaurant and invest in learning opportunities and some social interaction for our team. ... While we know this may be an inconvenience for our customers, we also understand it has the potential to create a tough financial situation for our employees. To minimize this, we will be providing continued pay for salaried employees, paid training for our part-time staff and weekly social events to promote team-building activities for our entire team.”
Updates will be posted through Cov’s social media on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
