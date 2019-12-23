City leaders welcomed Wayzata’s new administrative services director, Aurora Yager, during the Dec. 17 City Council meeting.
Yager began her position with the city in late November, City Manager Jeffrey Dahl said in his introduction at the meeting, and steps into a role that was created in 2014. The job was filled for about a year, but it was vacated and left empty until city staff members worked in 2018 to refund the position in the city’s overall budget.
The duties of the administrative services director include directing the communications, finance, human resources, information technology, motor vehicle and general administrative functions within the city’s administration department.
“In addition to the management of these really critical divisions, the position will provide backup to me and help me manage and lead the organization and also lead the strategic planning process and the initiatives in that plan, which is really critical and I would argue is the most important plan that we have as an organization,” the city manager said.
Before coming to Wayzata, Yager served as the assistant city administrator for Howard Lake. Before that, she worked in the city manager’s office for Eden Prairie.
“She’s got a really great combination of small-town experience and more dynamic, bigger city type stuff. I think Wayzata is the perfect blend for that,” Dahl said.
Yager, after taking to the podium at the meeting, said the past four weeks have been a busy process of learning new information, meeting city staff members and getting to know the community.
“And I’m still in that phase. … But I can already tell you that this has been, I think, the best start to a job that I’ve ever had,” she said. “My background has been in small cities and larger cities and this just really feels like a sweet spot.”
Yager also touched on why she decided to apply for the position with the City of Wayzata.
“Because you have such quality of services, you have very motivated professional employees. … It really raises the bar of how do you achieve operational excellence but still keep that small-town feel. So, I’m really excited to be here and contribute.”
Before Yager returned to her seat, Mayor Ken Willcox offered several welcoming words and wished her luck in continuing to adapt to her new position.
“We’re delighted to have you onboard,” the mayor said.
