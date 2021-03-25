The Wayzata City Council unanimously voted March 16 in support of Three Rivers Park District’s preferred route for the Wayzata portion of the planned Diamond Lake Regional Trail.
Three Rivers is in the master planning process for the development of a new 20-mile north-south regional trail through Dayton, Rogers, Corcoran, Medina, Long Lake, Orono and Wayzata. Planners envision a 10-foot-wide paved, multi-use trail for biking, hiking, dog walking, running and in-line skating. The trail will connect natural areas to other Three Rivers regional trails as well as local parks and trails.
“This is a master plan process, so this is not an imminent construction project that’s going to happen real soon,” said Stephen Shurson, project manager for the trail’s master plan. “This is a project that is a planning document that will help us forge the new trail in the future.”
Once the master plan is completed, it will have to be approved by City Councils in all seven communities, Three Rivers and the Metropolitan Council. Three Rivers would then begin the process of securing agreements with cities to acquire the necessary right of way and working with individual property owners and developers for portions of the trail planned to go through private property, Shurson said.
According to Three Rivers, trail construction is typically done in multiple phases as funding and development opportunities arise, which means final completion of the trail may take years or decades.
Stewart Crosby, a landscape architect with SRF Consulting Group, described Three Rivers’ recommended route for the Wayzata portion of the trail. Crosby began with the southern portion of the preferred route, explaining that it would connect with the Dakota Rail Regional Trail at Lake Street near the Wayzata Beach parking area and the current trailhead for the Dakota Rail Trail. The trail would then extend up Barry Avenue and go west on Wayzata Boulevard to Ferndale Road North, Crosby said, where it would extend north over Interstate 394 and connect to the Luce Line State Trail. The trail would then go west on the Luce Line until reaching Old Long Lake Road, which the trail would follow to a connection with East Long Lake Road.
Crosby noted that a primary consideration was whether to run the downtown Wayzata segment of the trail along Barry Avenue or along South Ferndale Road. Crosby said Three Rivers officials ultimately decided on Barry Avenue because of South Ferndale Road’s steep slopes and narrow right of way.
“Barry Avenue provides an easier alignment in terms of the slope for the trail and also it’s got a little bit wider right of way,” Crosby said.
Councilmember Cathy Iverson voiced concern over bicycle and pedestrian crossing safety at the Barry Avenue intersection.
“Wayzata Boulevard is quite a busy street,” Iverson said. “What are you potentially looking at to help with that crossing from Barry to Wayzata Boulevard to get people across safely?”
Crosby noted that it was a challenging area and that planners will likely conduct studies during design development for the intersection and others with potential safety issues. He said a rapid-flashing beacon and additional signage could be part of the final design as ways to increase safety.
Shurson also noted that the master plan primarily determines the overall route of the trail and that a more detailed design of the trail and crossings are part of the final design process.
To learn more about the planning process for the Diamond Lake Regional Trail, visit letstalkthreerivers.org/diamond-lake-regional-trail-master-plan.
Follow the Sun Sailor on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunsailor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.