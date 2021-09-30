The primary care wellness provider will open in the Promenade
Residents will soon have a new option for primary healthcare services.
The Good Clinic, under former MinuteClinic CEO Michael Howe, launched early this year in Northeast Minneapolis and was recently given the green light by the Wayzata City Council to open a location at 803 Lake St. E. in the West Block of the Promenade.
The five-building Promenade development includes 255 senior housing units, 155 condominiums or rental apartments and the 92-room Hotel Landing.
The primary care wellness clinic received approval Sept. 21 for a conditional use permit to combine and occupy two soon-to-be vacant storefronts along Lake Street. The location is currently occupied by Northern Drift and eBikes of the Lake, both of which are under temporary leases, said Community Development Director Emily Goellner.
The approval for the clinic follows a decision last fall by the Wayzata City Council to approve a planned unit development amendment that clarifies and expands the list of permitted uses within the 130,000 square feet of retail space on the ground floor of the Promenade. The change allowed uses such as clinics, childcare, food establishments, health and wellness uses, and other service businesses - though many service-based businesses already occupied those areas including Benedict’s, Sotheby’s, 360 Financial, Nonna’s Montessori school as well as several salons and a barbershop.
Also included in the council’s decision was a provision that the outer-facing sides of the Promenade along Superior Boulevard and Lake Street be limited to retail and restaurants and other uses that support a high level of pedestrian activity.
Since the Good Clinic plans are for Lake Street, the application included a request for a conditional use permit based on the belief that the clinic will help to enhance the quality of life for nearby residents and drive pedestrian traffic in the area in a similar way that a retail store or restaurant would.
Plans for the 2,740-square-foot Wayzata Good Clinic location include space for four consultation rooms and a small lab. The plans also include a small retail area offering nutritional supplements, essential oils, wellness books and some over-the-counter medications. The clinic will also be used to hold educational classes and discussions.
Similar to MinuteClinic, care at the Good Clinic is provided by nurse practitioners and insurance is accepted by major providers, including Medicare.
Director of Clinical Services Kimberly Yung said the Good Clinic provides full-scope primary care with a foundation of introducing wellness.
“Prevention is just so key, and it’s really what we’re missing in our current medical model,” Yung said.
The Good Clinic plans to expand with more sites in Minnesota and one in Denver by the end of 2021 before opening locations in Arizona and Florida. In total, company leaders plan to establish 50 clinics over the next three years.
The Wayzata City Council was overall supportive of the plans for the Good Clinic in Wayzata, with the only objection coming from Councilmember Cathy Iverson over the chosen location.
“I think it’s a great concept. ... My only concern is Lake Street with the parking,” Iverson said, suggesting that the former Fly Feet Running space at 881 Lake St. N. would be a better fit.
Mayor Johanna Mouton said she was not concerned about available parking for the proposed location since there is an adjacent lot inside the Promenade’s West Block.
“It is a great concept and it sounds like it would be a welcome addition certainly to the community,” Mouton said.
