The Moments of Wayzata will be a senior and memory care community
The former site of the Meridian Manor senior living facility will be renovated and turned into The Moments of Wayzata after receiving approval from the Wayzata City Council.
Built in 1994, Meridian Manor was a 75-unit building that served up to 90 residents. The Moments, a Lakeville-based operator of senior care communities with a focus on providing support to individuals living with dementia, acquired the property at 163 Wayzata Blvd. W. earlier this year after Meridian Manor closed following a COVID-19 outbreak in April 2020.
A previous application from The Moments was reviewed by the council in August, but was voted down following negative feedback from residents living near the project site – largely over a proposed 13,300-square-foot building addition that would include The Moments’ offices. The council mostly favored the idea of renovating and reopening the site as a senior and memory care community, but found the overall plan to be too significant due to the building addition.
Prior to that proposal, an initial application for The Moments of Wayzata was presented in June to the city’s planning commission, but was withdrawn following feedback from the public and commissioners that included concerns over tree removal, vehicle traffic, parking and the proposed addition.
The latest plan no longer includes the request for the building addition and extra parking lot, which also means the removal of fewer trees. The updated plan requires a planned unit development amendment and a design standard deviation to modify the existing parking area in front of the building. The updated parking lot will have 56 parking stalls.
The proposed project will update the existing 74,000-foot building and reconfigure the residential units to create 84 units that can accommodate up to 88 total residents.
The latest proposal follows a Sept. 23 neighborhood meeting during which the owners of The Moments committed to installing signs limiting a portion of the parking lot to visitor parking. They also committed to adding trees along the south side of the parking lot and adjusting the landscaping to better screen residents living on the opposite side of Wayzata Boulevard from headlight glare.
The tree preservation plan shows there are currently 753 inches of significant trees on the site, with 233 inches planned to be removed. The developer is planning to install about 700 inches of trees, going beyond the 158 inches required to be replaced under the city’s current tree preservation rules.
The overall proposal received positive feedback from the Wayzata City Council, with all members noting the compromises made between various groups involved in the process.
“I think it’s wonderful that the developer and the community actually got together and spoke and listened. The whole process between planning commission, council, neighborhood, developer, I think worked out pretty well,” said Councilmember Alex Plechash.
Councilmember Cathy Iverson thanked the team behind The Moments for their ongoing efforts to listen and incorporate feedback from the community and city leaders.
“Through the process I think we have a better product, so thank you for taking the time to do the additional hard work amongst your team and amongst the community,” Iverson said.
On a unanimous vote, the council approved the plans for The Moments of Wayzata.
