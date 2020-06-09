Council approves final adoption of 2040 Wayzata Comprehensive Plan

The City Council recently approved the final adoption of the 2040 Wayzata Comprehensive Plan, which is meant to guide the growth, redevelopment and improvement of the city through 2040. (Sun Photo by Jason Jenkins)

After a more than two-year process, the Wayzata City Council approved the final adoption of the 2040 Wayzata Comprehensive Plan.

The city’s comprehensive plan is a document for guiding growth, redevelopment and improvement through 2040. It also dictates public policy in terms of land use, housing, transportation, natural resources, historic preservation and community facilities.

All cities, counties and townships within the seven-county metropolitan region are required to have a comprehensive plan and update it every 10 years.

The council voted last summer to send the plan to the Metropolitan Council for review. The plan was returned to the city in April.

“That is a lengthy process as the Met Council has multiple staff members that cover different disciplines and experience areas to review the plan to make sure that it has the information that is usable for the Met Council … and that it also aligns with regional plans,” said Stephanie Falkers of SRF Consulting, who helped the city through the process of updating the plan.

To read Sun Sailor’s detailed coverage of what’s in the 2040 plan, visit bit.ly/2z2d4QX and bit.ly/2XxpFFh.

The initial draft of the comprehensive plan was completed in December 2018, which followed the Wayzata 2040, Sailing Ahead process, an eight-month community engagement effort meant to determine where residents and stakeholders would like to see Wayzata in 10, 20 and 30 years. The process involved collecting community input through meetings, interviews, visioning workshops, think tank workshops, an online community survey and a stakeholder engagement survey.

Out of that process came the Wayzata 2040 Community Vision Report, which is available online at wayzata.org/Wayzata2040.

Also born of the process was a vision statement, which is meant to provide a shared understanding of community desires for Wayzata in the year 2040.

The vision statement describes Wayzata as “a forward-thinking lakeside community that is socially connected, charming, walkable and pedestrian friendly. A multi-generational community with healthy, engaged and active residents. A community that is in the forefront of sustainability, with a healthy environment, vibrant parks and enticing city spaces. It is a proud steward of its premier natural asset, Lake Minnetonka.”

The comprehensive plan contains chapters focused on community background, land use, housing, transportation, natural and community resources, historic preservation, community facilities and implementation of the plan.

Falkers called the plan “a blueprint for the city.”

“It’s our opportunity to revise and update policies as we plan for growth,” she said.

In a memo to the city council, Falkers noted the 2040 forecasts from the Metropolitan Council for population, number of households and employment in Wayzata:

Population

Year 2010 – 3,688

Year 2020 – 4,980

Year 2030 – 5,120

Year 2040 – 5,260

Households

Year 2010 – 1,795

Year 2020 – 2,470

Year 2030 – 2,570

Year 2040 – 2,680

Employment

Year 2010 – 4,567

Year 2020 – 5,130

Year 2030 – 5,400

Year 2040 – 5,540

Falkers said the forecasts are used as a planning threshold so that communities can work to ensure they have the proper planning in place to manage and provide services to a changing population and workforce.

Falkers also noted that the city’s comprehensive plan is amendable.

“We don’t have to wait for the next 10 years in order to update it again, and those amendments can happen on a couple of different levels,” she said, adding that minor types of amendments can be made after a 15-day administrative review from the Metropolitan Council. Any substantial change would require a longer review process, she said.

Councilmember Jeff Buchanan said he was in favor of the city putting together a process for regular review of the plan by the Wayzata Planning Commission. He also voiced his satisfaction for the result of “a very thorough process.”

“I’m really proud of what the city did and the community did,” he said.

Before the council’s unanimous vote to approve the final adoption, City Manager Jeffrey Dahl thanked everyone involved.

“I just want to say thank you to everybody that was involved in this very extensive process,” Dahl said. “Hundreds of community members, and we really had great leadership from the council, Stephanie from SRF and our staff ... and our boards, commissions and authorities as well. We really appreciate the effort that everyone has put into this plan.”

The 2040 Wayzata Comprehensive Plan can be found on the city’s website at wayzata.org/566/2040-Comprehensive-Plan-Update.

Follow the Sun Sailor on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunsailor.

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Load comments