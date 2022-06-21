The year-long study will result in a plan for the corridor
City leaders are moving forward with the Wayzata Boulevard Corridor Study.
The Wayzata City Council voted June 7 to approve professional services agreements for the year-long study, which is a strategic initiative of the city to establish a plan to transform Wayzata Boulevard into a more welcoming, safe, walkable and active corridor for commerce. The study will build on the community input received during the city’s comprehensive planning process.
“Often what cities will do with a plan like this is actually making an addendum to the comprehensive plan to make sure that it’s very clear that this is the city policy for an entire roadway and the buildings that surround it,” said Community Development Director Emily Goellner.
The four segments included in the corridor study are:
• Wayzata Boulevard from Superior Boulevard to Highway 12
• Central Avenue from Wayzata Boulevard to Highway 12
• Wayzata Boulevard from Superior Boulevard to Minnetonka Avenue
• Wayzata Boulevard from Highway 12 to Minnetonka Avenue
This city approved agreements to work with SRF Consulting and architecture firm Van Meter Williams Pollack, both of which are based in Minneapolis. The latest agreement with Van Meter Williams Pollack was approved as part of the council’s consent agenda.
SRF previously worked with the city to complete the Wayzata 2040 Comprehensive Plan in May 2020. Stephanie Falkers of SRF was the lead project manager for the comprehensive plan and will be the project manager for the corridor study.
Van Meter Williams Pollack’s past work with the city includes being hired in 2020 to help update the city’s design standards.
The 2022 Capital Improvement Plan allocates nearly $129,000 for the Wayzata Boulevard Corridor Study. The services provided in the approved agreement with SRF total $75,000. The remaining project budget is allocated in an agreement with Van Meter Williams Pollack to continue serving as the “city architect” for the study.
According to the city, the goals of the study are to:
• Engage residents, business owners and visitors to the area to create a cohesive land use and transportation plan for the corridor that implements the vision set forth in the comprehensive plan and community vision.
• Analyze transportation safety issues related to the high number of access points (driveways) along the corridor and high traffic speeds, particularly in the segment east of Superior Boulevard.
• Identify opportunities for roadway safety improvements that could be made in the short-term.
• Create a longterm plan with specific attention on the segment under county jurisdiction anticipated for roadway reconstruction between 2030 and 2035.
• Evaluate pedestrian and bicycle network gaps and prioritize investments in the network.
• Study the existing developments, identify properties likely to redevelop and create a cohesive land use and development plan that guides the city’s response to development proposals.
• Determine updates that should be made to the zoning ordinance.
• Investigate opportunities for public realm, streetscape and right of way improvements such as signage, lighting, landscaping, seating and public art.
• Evaluate the existing public transportation system.
The council proved to be overall supportive of moving forward with the study, with the exception of Councilmember Cathy Iverson, who said she was not in agreement with all of the areas considered to be “primary redevelopment opportunities,” most notably the area near the intersection of Central Avenue and Wayzata Boulevard.
In response, Councilmember Alex Plechash said he was okay with moving forward because he didn’t view the study as a foregone conclusion as to what the corridor will ultimately look like.
“Let’s see what they come up with and [let them] give us some ideas,” Plechash said.
On a 3-1 decision, with Iverson voting no and Mayor Johanna Mouton was absent from the meeting, the council voted to approve the professional services agreement with SRF Consulting.
The corridor study will get underway this month, with opportunities for community engagement throughout the study. The city’s goal is to have the Wayzata Boulevard Corridor Plan developed by May 2023.
For updates on the study, visit wayzata.org/777/Wayzata-Blvd-Corridor-Study.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.