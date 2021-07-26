Photographers of all ages and abilities are invited to grab their cameras (or phones) and get to work capturing images for the Picture Wayzata Photo Contest.
The annual photography contest is an open invite for Wayzata residents, employees of local businesses and students to send in scenes of the community and the people within it.
Examples of past photo submissions include: community gatherings, kids playing, lakeshore views, fishing outings, local landmarks, parks, trails, downtown streetscapes, sunsets and pets.
“Capturing those moments is important because Wayzata is a special place for a lot of people,” said Olivia Laskey, the city’s communications coordinator.
Laskey said she expects to see a greater variety in the images captured this year now that gathering restrictions have been lifted and more people are out and about around Wayzata. Last year’s contest ran amid the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“In a way, it was interesting to see the quiet and beautiful moments people were able to capture from a distance. It will be interesting to see if there is a big difference in the kind of photos we receive [this year],” Laskey said, noting the now busier schedule of events and activities happening in the city.
This year’s contest opened July 16 and photographers have until Dec. 18 to submit their images. There are two age categories: Adults 18 years and older and youth. First, second and third place prizes will be awarded in both categories.
Submitted qualifying photos will be placed in an online album on the city’s Facebook page. A time frame will be specified when the album is uploaded and the public will cast votes by “liking” their favorite photos. The photos with the most likes will win.
First, second and third place photos in both age categories will be awarded with gift cards. In addition, winning photographs will be featured on the City of Wayzata photo contest winners webpage and other city communications or publications.
“We can’t be everywhere at all times to capture all the beautiful moments in town, and so this helps us see those moments and share them for others to see,” Laskey said.
To view the winners of last year’s contest, visit wayzata.org/453/Photo-Contest-Winners.
The photos and the names of the contest winners will be posted online after they are announced during the beginning of 2022.
Photographs must have been taken within the city limits of Wayzata in 2019 or later. Photographs from all seasons are encouraged.
Photos must be previously unpublished, and images that were submitted in past Wayzata photography contests will not be considered.
Photographers may submit up to two images to the contest.
A completed entry form must accompany each photograph submitted.
For complete rules and a link to the contest entry form, visit wayzata.org/photocontest.
