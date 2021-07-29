The legislation now goes to President Biden for his signature
The U.S. Senate passed a bill July 27 to rename the Wayzata Post Office in honor of former Minnesota Rep. Jim Ramstad, who died at his Wayzata home last November of Parkinson’s disease at the age of 74.
Ramstad served Minnesota’s 3rd Congressional District for nine terms beginning in 1991. The Republican lawmaker retired from Congress in 2009. Prior to that, he served 10 years as a member of the Minnesota Senate.
The unanimous Senate vote came after the House approved the legislation in February. The bill will now head to President Joe Biden’s desk to be signed into law.
Ramstad was known for his work as a legislative advocate for mental health issues and people in recovery after his own battle with alcoholism. He was a lead sponsor of the Paul Wellstone and Pete Domenici Mental Health Parity and Addiction Equity Act, which was passed in 2008 after 12 years of advocacy and was signed into law by President George W. Bush. The legislation requires insurance companies to pay equally for mental and physical health benefits, including addiction treatment.
Early in his retirement, Ramstad served as an advisor to the Hazelden Foundation, which later became the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation. Throughout his 39 years of sobriety, Ramstad supported friends, colleagues and strangers on their roads to recovery, according to leaders of the foundation.
Minnesota Rep. Dean Phillips, the Democrat who currently holds the 3rd District seat Ramstad once held, noted the late statesman’s tireless advocacy and willingness to reach across the political aisle to expand access to treatment for mental health and addiction.
“While this is a small gesture in comparison to the impact that Congressman Ramstad had on our community, our state and our country, it is my hope that this physical tribute serves as an enduring reminder of the congressman’s legacy,” Phillips said of his legislation for the Post Office tribute.
Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, who led the Senate version of the bill, said Ramstad was a true mentor to her on how to work with both Democrats and Republicans to get things done as a lawmaker.
“A faithful public servant, his personal struggle with addiction guided his life’s work to help those facing substance abuse and mental health challenges,” Klobuchar said. “Now that this bill has passed the Senate, we are one step closer to renaming the Wayzata Post Office in Jim’s honor and helping Minnesotans remember him for generations to come.”
Follow the Sun Sailor on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunsailor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.