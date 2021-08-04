Council will discuss architectural design services at Aug. 10 meeting
Community members met July 28 for an open house at Wayzata City Hall to help shape the future use and look of the historic Section Foreman House, which recently earned a spot on the National Register of Historic Places.
The 1902 house, built by Great Northern Railroad as the railway continued to expand in the early 20th century, was the Wayzata residence for railroad foremen and their families. The foreman was responsible for inspections and repairs to a 20-mile section of track.
In January 2020, the Wayzata City Council approved the reuse of the house as a new lakefront center with historical and environmental education programming and community events.
Restoration of the Section Foreman House, which is nestled between Lake Minnetonka and railroad tracks at 738 Lake St. N., will include a full interior and exterior renovation while historically preserving the house. The first floor will be intended for public use as an environmental and historical learning center. The second floor will also be restored, but won’t be intended for full public use. The basement will be used primarily as storage space.
City leaders are getting ready to prepare a request for proposals for architectural design services for the house. The recent community open house, along with an online survey, offered another opportunity for the public to provide input that will guide the project team and future designers. Those in attendance at the event led by city staff included members of the Wayzata Historical Society, Heritage Preservation Board, Energy and Environment Committee, Parks and Trails Board, City Council and the Wayzata Conservancy.
The various topics addressed at the open house and through the survey included providing outdoor space for gatherings and days and hours of potential use. Also discussed were the options of maintaining the building in its current configuration, removing the small non-historic patio addition that was built in 1963 and constructing an addition to provide more space for amenities.
“This work will help inform the hiring process for a potential architect to work on the design of this building, and we need our architect to, at least at the outset, understand the biggest priorities for this project,” said Emily Goellner, Wayzata’s community development director. “There will be more meetings with whatever architect we hire, and those will happen throughout the fall into the early winter.”
Also helping lead the meeting was Quentin Collette, a director at Minneapolis-based building reuse consultant New History. The group has been working with the city in providing historic building consulting services for the Section Foreman House. The work included a 2019 assessment of the building that was later used to apply for the house to be considered for the National Register of Historic Places.
The national designation further highlights a structure believed to be one of the last of its kind still standing in Minnesota. The register is the nation’s official list of properties deemed worthy of preservation, meaning the historic properties given the designation must have historic significance and integrity. Placement of the Section Foreman House on the list also opens up opportunities for federal grant funding for the property.
The Wayzata Depot, which was constructed by James J. Hill’s Great Northern Railroad in 1906, was placed on the national registry in 1981.
Other work to recognize the historical significance of the Section Foreman House includes the city designating the home as a heritage preservation site in January 2020. In the summer prior, the Heritage Preservation Board named the home a Wayzata Historic Landmark and installed an informational plaque outside the building.
Goellner said next steps for the Section Foreman House planning will come at the Aug. 10 City Council meeting.
“If all goes well and the Council feels ready, then we can release the request for proposals for an architect and interview candidates in early September. If all goes well ... you’ll start to see more meeting invitations to actually look at designs.”
The city is currently targeting a budget of $250,000-$300,000 for architectural design services. The cost for the entire Section Foreman House project is expected to be between $600,000 and $1 million.
Work to historically preserve and renovate the Section Foreman House and surrounding area is included in the second phase of the Panoway on Wayzata Bay initiative.
Phase two and all future projects under the initiative are planned to be funded by private sources such as donations from individuals, families, foundations and corporations as well as additional regional and state public funding. Fundraising dollars are being sought by the Wayzata Conservancy, an independent nonprofit organization that was established to serve as an advocate for the Panoway project and to seek private funding to pay for the development, maintenance and operating costs of the overall initiative.
Phase two of Panoway also includes building a boardwalk along the lakefront, restoration of the shoreline and creating an eco park outside the Section Foreman house with a pier extension out over the lake.
The new boardwalk would stretch from the Wayzata Depot to the Broadway docks, with a path on land leading to the Section Foreman House. The work would also include the restoration of 2,000 feet of the shoreline that would help reverse contamination of Wayzata’s holding ponds by reintroducing native plants, trees and pollinator habitat.
