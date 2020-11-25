Wayzata Planning Commission reviewed the concept plan Nov. 16
The Wayzata Planning Commission voted Nov. 16 to recommend denial of a concept plan to redevelop the former TCF headquarters building and two adjoining parking lots at 200 Lake St. E.
The 52,600 square-foot building, which was constructed in 1990 and sits on more than 2 acres of land with 135 surface parking stalls, was put up for sale in January. The building served as TCF headquarters until its merger with Chemical Bank early last year. Along with the merger came the decision that the combined company would operate under the TCF name and the headquarters would be in Detroit.
Minnetonka-based Lake West Development submitted a development application earlier this year, but the initial proposal was later withdrawn. The withdrawal came after the Sept. 21 Planning Commission meeting, during which the commission unanimously recommended denial of the concept.
The initial proposal was to convert the existing building into 10 condominiums and replace the surface parking lots with two new buildings: an 11-unit condominium building to the east and a 45-unit apartment building to the west.
A new application with a revised project concept was submitted in October.
The newly proposed concept, designed by Minneapolis-based ESG Architecture & Design, would convert the former TCF headquarters building into 10 condominiums and three new three-story buildings would replace the east and west parking lots. The proposed eastern building would include 10 condominiums and the two proposed western buildings would include 18 townhomes. The redevelopment project would also include enclosed parking for the residential buildings and two small parks on each end of the property.
One of the more significant changes from the initial design to the current proposal is a height reduction for the eastern building from nearly 40 feet down to 35 feet, which is the city’s recommended maximum building height.
According to the developer, the overall project would accommodate around 85 residents throughout the 38 units.
Commissioner Cathy Iverson said she doesn’t believe the proposal for the new buildings meets the city’s “higher design standard” for planned unit developments.
“The buildings that are presented to us sit between one of the most beautiful buildings in the City of Wayzata. The brickwork on that building is absolutely exquisite,” Iverson said. “I think there’s such an opportunity to play off of that building and to incorporate that into those other buildings, and I think that opportunity’s been just completely missed.”
Iverson was among several commissioners who said the density, scale and mass of the new buildings would be too much for the long, narrow parcel of land.
“The general scale of what they’re offering, what they’re asking for, they are not similar to other lots in the city and they’re not similar in massing to what’s already existing,” Commissioner Greg Flannigan said.
On a unanimous vote, the planning commission recommended denial of the planned unit development concept plan and preliminary plat subdivision.
The redevelopment proposal is tentatively scheduled to come before the Wayzata City Council during its Dec. 15 meeting.
The Planning Commission and City Council are continuing to convene online due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
To view the plans for the redevelopment project, visit wayzata.org/655/200-Lake-St-E-formerly-TCF
